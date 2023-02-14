Stevenage boss Steve Evans hits out at referee after penalty earns Newport draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stevenage boss Steve Evans hits out at referee after penalty earns Newport draw

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 11.19pm
Steve Evans’ Stevenage draw with Newport (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Evans’ Stevenage draw with Newport (Mike Egerton/PA)

Stevenage manager Steve Evans hit out at referee Ollie Yates after a late penalty allowed Newport to level for a second time and claim a 2-2 League Two draw at Rodney Parade.

The second-placed visitors went ahead twice but were pegged back on each occasion by a Omar Bogle brace as they were made to settle for a point.

“It’s quite alarming,” said the Scot. “For the referee to deduce that that’s a penalty, it’s just a disgraceful decision.

“He’s been poor all night – for both teams. Normally, when I’ve seen him, he’s been competent and good. I don’t know what was wrong with him tonight.

“Maybe it’s Valentines and he’s thinking about love, I don’t know. But he didn’t think about love giving that penalty.

“You cannot give decisions like that unless you’re sure. It’s such a bad decision, it’s incredible. He wins the ball and clears his lines.”

Evans’ men were ahead in the third minute when Luke Norris latched onto a sublime Kane Smith through-ball before slotting past Nick Townsend with ease.

But Newport were level at the break thanks to Bogle’s 10th goal of the season – his first since October – two minutes before the break.

Evans made four changes at the break and his side responded to regain the lead within five minutes of the restart as Jordan Roberts volleyed the ball home from close range.

But Bogle had the final say after he was adjudged to have been fouled by Michael Bostwick in the box with six minutes remaining.

The striker picked himself up to send substitute goalkeeper Adam Przybek the wrong way and earn the Exiles a point.

It was a decision that left Evans fuming as his side fell 10 points behind leaders Leyton Orient, albeit with three games in hand.

Evans added: “We’ll get another phone call and an apology. I don’t want their apologies; just get these guys to do their job properly.

“If these were players, they wouldn’t be playing. If they’re incompetent like tonight, don’t let them officiate.

“The apologies don’t matter to me anymore. I’ll wallpaper my garage with them. And I’ve got a big garage – it’s four garages together – and I’ll fill the four of them up.

“There’s no other team in the whole of the EFL that’s getting the decisions we’ve had for the last month against them. But we have to endure it and rise above it.”

Graham Coughlan had no sympathy for his opposite number and the Exiles boss felt they should have had another penalty in the first half.

“I have no doubt Bostwick slipped and he has gone right through Omar, so by the letter of the law, it’s a penalty,” said the Irishman.

“It’s an unfortunate incident because ‘Bozzy’ doesn’t normally make errors and is reliable, but he did slip and took him down. I don’t think they have an argument.

“In fact, we have a stronger argument at the other end. Aaron Lewis was taken down. We were unlucky and hard done by, I’d like us to be on the right end of penalty decisions for once in my Newport tenure.”

