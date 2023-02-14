Jarell Quansah takes plaudits as Bristol Rovers hold Ipswich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jarell Quansah takes plaudits as Bristol Rovers hold Ipswich

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 11.43pm
Jarell Quansah excelled for Bristol Rovers (Simon Marper/PA)
Jarell Quansah excelled for Bristol Rovers (Simon Marper/PA)

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton insisted “the sky’s the limit” for Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah after he helped dent Ipswich’s promotion hopes in a 0-0 draw at the Memorial Stadium.

Barton sang the praises of the on-loan 20-year-old centre-back after he produced an outstanding display at the heart of the Rovers defence.

“The sky’s the limit for Jarell and I am sure that he really can go on to achieve whatever he wants,” said Barton of a player who headed to Rovers in the January transfer window.

“It says a lot about him that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has him training with the first-team squad at Anfield which is right at the top end of our profession.

“I’m so pleased that they trust us with a player they think so highly of and he’s had to learn a different style of football with us.

“But if he keeps working hard and remains level-headed he can achieve anything because of his character which reminds me of Elliot Anderson (a successful former loan signing from Newcastle) because nothing fazes him.

“Jarell’s had to hit the ground running and get used to losing back-to-back games but I love working with top players like Jarell and he shows all the qualities in a new addition which is giving everything for the shirt.”

The Gas ended a run of four consecutive league defeats with a hard-fought draw.

Barton added: “We’ve managed to stop the bleeding against a very good side and I’m so pleased for the group and the club as a whole.

“We worked on making it tough for them and to a man they were superb and it was a proper team performance.

“And in the midst of all that you’ve seen a few young boys turn into men and they’ve laid the foundations to build fantastic careers, like Jarell.

“It was a thoughtful, enjoyable defensive display against a side that’s chasing promotion.

“If you can’t win you’ve got to dig in for a point and I’m proud of the way the group did that against a club with an embarrassment of riches.”

Tractor Boys manager Kieran McKenna, who side had 21 attempts on goals, expressed disappointment.

“The over-riding emotion is frustration because we wanted the win and I felt we did enough to win it over 90 minutes but it didn’t go our way,” McKenna said.

“There are positives to take because this isn’t an easy place to come, especially when they defend as deeply as they did.

“They’re not on a good run but they defended with a low block and tried to hit us on the counter-attack.”

McKenna, who has overseen just one win in eight, added: “We’re drawing too many games, not coming out on top of the fine margins.

“Once we get a win under our belt then the confidence will flow. Our focus needs to be on Saturday so we’re not in a position to be thinking about putting runs together.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Bruce Wilson. Image: Facebook.
Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife
2
Susan Sutherland appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts…
3
James Heggie was on trial at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth family used hidden camera to spy on gran’s gardener, trial told
4
Edith Bowman and Colin Murray in Anstruther for Food Fest Scotland. Image: BBC Scotland
Anstruther’s Edith Bowman takes the Food Fest Scotland trail to her home town in…
5
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
13
6
Police were called to Craigowan Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
7
Fiona Walsh of Toll House Spirits. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’
6
8
Fox, left, and owner Mark Ogren
Liam Fox relishing Mark Ogren talks as Dundee United boss opens up on relationship…
9
Derek Strachan was convicted of the historic assaults. Image: DC Thomson.
Former Angus fruit picker who abused girls in 1984 must pay them thousands
10
Nealle's family pay their respects in February 1993 following the discovery of the body. Image: DC Thomson.
How did Dundee man Nealle Wilson meet his lonely end among the pines?

More from The Courier

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image: Supplied
Humza Yousaf: Dundee-based health secretary 'veering' towards bid to become next first minister
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald's
Liam Dick was pleased William Akio got off the mark so soon. Images: SNS.
Liam Dick on 'good vibe' brought by new signings as he identifies key area…
Mackay said the side must do better from the off this weekend. Image: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay on why doing video work on Dunfermline's incredible Airdrie comeback felt 'a…
Courier- Cheryl Peebles- Queen Anne High School - CR0039229 - Dunfermline - Image shows: GV of Queen Anne High School, Dunfermline 02/11/2022 - Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Dunfermline schools targeted in three-day teacher strikes - the full list
Jarell Quansah excelled for Bristol Rovers (Simon Marper/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Hatchet man and Twitter blast
Max Kucheriavyi. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi joins Falkirk on loan as final step to becoming…
Ross Cunningham.
ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Talking about my mental health is one of the bravest things I've…
John stood in front of site 6 at the Waterfront which is to become an office block. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee
3
Rents and council tax will rise if Fife councillors approve the budget. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife residents could face 5% council tax and rents rise

Editor's Picks

Most Commented