Scotland secure top spot in World Cup League 2 after thrashing Namibia By Press Association February 15 2023, 11.26am George Munsey (right) scores 103 as Scotland beat Namibia (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Scotland secured top spot in the ICC men’s cricket World Cup League 2 after beating Namibia by 10 wickets in Nepal. The Scots won the toss at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, and decided to field. Michael Leask took 4-24 and Mark Watt finished with figures of 3-30 as Namibia finished 153 all out. That winning feeling #FollowScotland 🏴 pic.twitter.com/4AyyDwfWTF— Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) February 15, 2023 Scotland racked up 157 without losing a wicket in 22.1 overs as George Munsey posted his maiden ODI century, scoring 103 from just 61 balls. Munsey was ably supported by captain Kyle Coetzer who scored 46 off 72 balls. Scotland will conclude the campaign with games against Nepal (February 17), Namibia (February 20) and Nepal (February 21) but cannot be overtaken. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dundee barber could be forced to cut his losses as scaffolding leaves business ‘hidden’ 2 Cocaine dealer told to leave Scotland but returned to set up in Dundee flat 3 Nicola Sturgeon to resign as Scotland’s first minister 4 Actress behind Still Game’s Isa on what fans can expect during Tayside and Fife… 5 Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales 6 Alan Livingstone obituary: Dundee minister and former Perth councillor 7 Dundee United handed double selection boost ahead of crunch St Johnstone showdown 8 Dundee thug left boot mark on face of woman he was banned from seeing 9 Yellow warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife 10 ‘Missing’ Glenrothes public artworks found… in council storage facility More from The Courier Perth clinic's brain treatment promises a sharper mind - we put it to the… New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows Ferry sextortion accused claims pic requests were for 'photography project' KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Gregor Townsend and Finn Russell - it's still complicated... Latest phase of 700 houses in Scone North development revealed Alex Salmond says he 'feels for' Nicola Sturgeon on resignation day Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts Peter Meikle: Retired senior Fife police officer dies aged 93 Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics Editor's Picks Nicola Sturgeon to resign as Scotland’s first minister Yellow warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife Dundee thug left boot mark on face of woman he was banned from seeing Dundee United handed double selection boost ahead of crunch St Johnstone showdown Broughty Ferry man denies trans-Atlantic sex pic blackmail plot Had enough of winter? Our pictures show signs of spring in Tayside, Fife and Angus New drinks firm East Neuk Spirit set to launch ‘stripped back’ spiced rum as lifelong friends bring first bottles to market Graham Carey will be a ‘big player’ for St Johnstone again as Callum Davidson reveals Nicky Clark chances of facing old club Dundee United Dundee-trained artist Frank To ‘very honoured’ his work has been purchased by the University of Cambridge Anstruther’s Edith Bowman takes the Food Fest Scotland trail to her home town in TV series Most Commented 1 NHS Tayside ‘sorry’ after promoting cervical cancer smears without word ‘women’ 2 Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant 3 Gender reform has stalled - but it's not the only SNP plan heading for trouble 4 Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision 5 Demolition of former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry approved 6 £300k Ferry cycle route 'placemaking' budget 'should go to local artists' 7 Dundee United lacked 'bravery and personality' in Kilmarnock defeat, laments Liam Fox 8 Boys, 14 and 15, arrested after reports of youth 'brandishing knife' in Dundee city centre 9 Pictures and video as Craigiebank Church in Dundee demolished 10 Manifesto: Dundee 'institution' to close this weekend after 37 years