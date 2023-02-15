Lewis Hamilton has started talks over new Mercedes deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lewis Hamilton has started talks over new Mercedes deal

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 12.15pm
Lewis Hamilton has started talks with Mercedes over a new deal (David Davies/PA Images).
Lewis Hamilton has started negotiations with Mercedes over a new deal.

The seven-time world champion indicated during the Silver Arrows’ launch at Silverstone on Wednesday that he is “planning to stay a bit longer”.

And Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff later revealed discussions over an extensions to Hamilton’s £40million-a-season deal, which expires at the end of the year, have begun.

“We have had a first chat, but I don’t want to commit to any timeline,” said Wolff.

“That is not important for him or for us. His current contract runs a full year and we will find the right time.

“We have done a few of these contracts in the past and it is not usually complex apart from the obvious terms.”

Hamilton turned 38 last month with his next deal – which likely to be a multi-season contract – is set to carry him beyond his 40th birthday.

Wolff added: “The age plays no role for this next contract. If you look at how well top athletes have pushed the boundaries, and I am thinking about Tom Brady, who is 45 and has been on a pitch and being tackled.

“In terms of the contract, we have always found good solutions that reflect his value to the team, and the sport, and Mercedes is the place he wants to be. Nothing is dragging on, the alignment is great and this will be a journey that continues.”

Hamilton recorded his worst championship finishing position in F1 last year after the Silver Arrows failed to master the sport’s new regulations.

But Wolff continued: “How he appears to me is in great form, very positive, motivated, energised, and maybe the best so far I have seen in those 10 years at Mercedes after the winter.

“He knows what he has with the team. We have won eight constructors’ titles in a row, and we got it wrong last year. The resource and the capability is there and we just need to continue to develop like we have done last season.

“I don’t think it plays on Lewis’ mind, that he is in any doubt that the team can perform. We will. Eventually.”

Earlier Hamilton said: “I have been here a long time. I continue to love racing and that is never ever going to change. It is part of my DNA and I always believe I can get better.

“I love the challenge of the mental and the physical elements, of having to deep dive, and see how I can extract more performance from me, the people around me, and the car that is constantly evolving.

“There is always a new log-book and new tools that you have to get used to, and I love that so I am planning to stay a little bit longer.”

