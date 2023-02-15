Birmingham ‘appalled’ by allegations of racist abuse towards Troy Deeney

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Birmingham have said they are “appalled and saddened” after allegations that striker Troy Deeney was racially abused by some of the club’s own fans.

Deeney and “a number of supporters” reported the 34-year-old being subjected to racist abuse after the final whistle in Tuesday night’s home Sky Bet Championship defeat to Cardiff.

“The club captain and those inside St Andrew’s identified this as coming from the home section of the Gil Merrick lower when players were leaving the field of play towards the players’ tunnel.

“This incident has been referred to the relevant authorities and the club will assist in their investigation.

“Blues gives its full support to Troy and is appalled and saddened that yet again, one of our players is not safe from discrimination on the football pitch.

“There is no room for racism in the game. No further comment will be made at this time.”

Deeney is in his second season at St Andrew’s after joining the club on a free transfer from Watford in the summer of 2021.

Two late goals from Cardiff’s Perry Ng and Callum Robinson sent Birmingham to a fourth defeat in their last five home league games and they sit 18th in the table, nine points above the bottom three.