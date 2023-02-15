Sam Tomkins ready for Super League season after ‘grim’ World Cup exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Sam Tomkins ready for Super League season after ‘grim’ World Cup exit

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 2.10pm
Sam Tomkins is relishing the prospect of another Betfred Super League campaign (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sam Tomkins is relishing the prospect of another Betfred Super League campaign (Martin Rickett/PA)

Three months after exiting the Emirates Stadium stony-faced in the wake of England’s shock World Cup semi-final defeat to Samoa, Sam Tomkins is relishing the return of a Betfred Super League season that he believes could be among the most competitive on record.

Tomkins endured a “grim” week dealing with the fall-out of Samoa’s stunning golden-point success before returning to the south of France to begin preparations for a fourth campaign with Catalans Dragons, who get under way against Wakefield at Belle Vue on Friday night.

The 33-year-old’s own season will not start until next month as he fights to regain fitness following post-World Cup knee surgery, but despite the lingering fall-out from that England heartbreak, his enthusiasm for another assault on the play-offs remains undimmed.

Sam Tomkins File Photo
Sam Tomkins has shrugged off the “grim” memories of World Cup disappointment (Mike Egerton/PA)

“When you go through an experience of getting knocked out you spend a few days going through every scenario and how things might have been different, but then you reach a point where you’ve got to switch off and get on with things,” Tomkins told the PA news agency.

“It was a pretty grim period and you soon become sick of people asking about it. It was very tough to take at the time so getting home to France with my family was a nice relief, and really the catalyst for being able to resume normal life again.

“I’ve never taken losing very well but I’ve lost big games in the past and been able to deal with it, and I’ve managed to deal with this in the same way. It’s not a case of learning anything from the experience, you just get on with what you were doing before.”

Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons – Betfred Super League – Mend-A-Hose Jungle
Tomkins believes Catalans Dragons can upset the odds once again (Richard Sellers/PA)

The new season kicks off when Warrington face Leeds at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Thursday night before a new-look Catalans side, shorn of 10 squad members by head coach Steve McNamara in the wake of a disappointing end to their 2022 campaign, aim to exceed external expectations with another play-off push.

Despite often upsetting the odds since their arrival in the top-flight, winning the Challenge Cup in 2018 and reaching the Grand Final three years later, questions have been raised over the French club’s ability to sustain their momentum given the nature of their new-look squad.

“I’ve seen some of the predictions and they don’t really concern me,” added Tomkins. “We know we’re being doubted as not as good as we have been in previous years, but we are the ones who are in control of how our season will go.

“We’re used to being written off. People didn’t expect us to win the Challenge Cup or to reach the Grand Final. We’ve lost a few players over the close season but we’ve retained a lot of pivotal players in key positions, and we haven’t left too big of a hole.

“I think there’s a lot to be excited about in Super League this season. Some of the best players in the game have re-signed to Super League clubs, and we haven’t lost that many. There is often a danger of putting a negative spin on things.

“John Bateman has gone to the NRL but think of the calibre of players we could be losing – Jack Welsby, Jonny Lomax, George Williams – who are all still here. There is a lot of talent in the game so it’s important that we don’t get down-hearted about it.”

Despite painful recent memories, Tomkins is also eager to haul an England jersey back on as soon as possible and lead the national team back into high-profile clashes with the giants of the southern hemisphere.

Uncertainty continues to swirl around the immediate international calendar, with only an April match against France as yet inked into the diary, and the future of England coach Shaun Wane is continuing to be discussed.

“The World Cup showed there is still an appetite for international rugby league and I think the only way to capitalise on that is to get more games and really good games – we want to play the best like Australia and Zealand, Tonga and Samoa,” added Tomkins.

“It’s obvious to me that Shaun is still the man for the job, provided he has still got the passion for it. To be fair to him, we need to put a programme in place before he can make the decision. For Shaun to be at his best, he needs to know he has something to get his teeth into.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Steven McCafferty outside Scottish Barbers on Strathmartine Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee barber could be forced to cut his losses as scaffolding leaves business ‘hidden’
2
Jalloh was remanded when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Cocaine dealer told to leave Scotland but returned to set up in Dundee flat
3
Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon to resign as Scotland’s first minister
4
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa on what fans can expect during Tayside and Fife…
5
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales
6
Former Dundee minister and Perth and Kinross councillor Alan Livingstone.
Alan Livingstone obituary: Dundee minister and former Perth councillor
7
Behich, left, and McGrath. Image: SNS
Dundee United handed double selection boost ahead of crunch St Johnstone showdown
8
Christopher Traynor.
Dundee thug left boot mark on face of woman he was banned from seeing
9
Winds Dundee Tay Bridge
Yellow warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife
10
Glenwood shopping precinct where the slabs went missing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
‘Missing’ Glenrothes public artworks found… in council storage facility

More from The Courier

Police were called to Craigowan Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
The Courier's Glen Barclay puts his brain on display at Kedras Clinics in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth clinic's brain treatment promises a sharper mind - we put it to the…
Missing Fife man Ernest Nicolson
New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows
Matthew Watt.
Ferry sextortion accused claims pic requests were for 'photography project'
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland
Finn Russell (left) and head coach Gregor Townsend in conversation during last year's Six Nations.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Gregor Townsend and Finn Russell - it's still complicated...
The proposals are part of plans to build 700 houses in Scone
Latest phase of 700 houses in Scone North development revealed
Alex Salmond said Nicola Sturgeon left office without a clear independence strategy. Image: PA.
Alex Salmond says he 'feels for' Nicola Sturgeon on resignation day
Tracking the spread of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Retired Fife Constabulary Superintendent Peter Meikle has died.
Peter Meikle: Retired senior Fife police officer dies aged 93

Editor's Picks

Most Commented