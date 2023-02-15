England will ‘continue to fight’ for inclusivity in football – Leah Williamson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England will ‘continue to fight’ for inclusivity in football – Leah Williamson

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 2.34pm
England captain Leah Williamson will wear the ‘OneLove’ armband during the Arnold Clark Cup (Mike Egerton/PA).
England captain Leah Williamson will wear the ‘OneLove’ armband during the Arnold Clark Cup (Mike Egerton/PA).

England captain Leah Williamson has spoken of the squad’s commitment to promoting inclusivity ahead of wearing the ‘OneLove’ armband at this month’s Arnold Clark Cup.

Williamson referred to Czech Republic international Jakub Jankto this week announcing he is gay as she stressed the importance of “standing in solidarity”.

Regarding the anti-discrimination armband, Williamson told a press conference on Wednesday: “We’re never shy in saying what we stand for. We’re a squad that promotes inclusivity, equality, we obviously have a number of people that feel very strongly about it. I think it’s not even a question for us really.

The 'OneLove' armband (Adam Davy/PA).
The anti-discrimination armband features a rainbow in a heart (Adam Davy/PA)

“You’ve just seen another men’s player step out and be as brave as they can be and potentially change their whole life, they don’t know what’s coming. So for us to stand also in solidarity with that is important to us. It’s something we’ve always done, it’s something we’ll continue to do.

“We’re not just impacting football, we’re trying to have a positive impact on society and that’s one of the ways we can do that.”

She added: “I think the main thing for us is it’s always been a value that we’ve stood by, so the consistency there won’t change, it’s something we believe in, it’s a journey the world is on that isn’t quite where we want it to be yet, so it’s something we’ll continue to fight for.

“And I think Jakub as well, he was a main factor, but as always, I think it (the armband) stands against discrimination of any form. If you stand with that then you want to eradicate that discrimination from the game, and I hope… it’s a positive message to anybody that disagrees that football is a place for everybody.”

England and Wales were among seven European nations that had planned to wear the armbands during matches at the men’s World Cup in Qatar last year before being dissuaded from doing so as the tournament got under way following the threat of sporting sanctions from FIFA.

When asked if the armband was something the Lionesses would continue to discuss looking ahead to this summer’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Williamson said: “You hope it’s not a last-minute call once we get there, but it’s something we want to do all year round, that we’ve done previously.

“And I think the statement that was made at the Euros last summer with every team participating, I think that’s incredible. Every picture we have with a trophy lift there’s a rainbow armband in there.

“I think it’s a great stage and a great time to promote those values that we believe in so much, so I hope it’s the same.”

England captain Harry Kane wearing the 'OneLOve' armband prior to the World Cup in Qatar (Nick Potts/PA).
England captain Harry Kane wearing the armband prior to the World Cup in Qatar (Nick Potts/PA)

The PA news agency understands the FIFA regulations that applied with regard to the potential wearing of the armband at the men’s World Cup in Qatar are still in place.

Williamson was also asked about recent reports that Saudi Arabia’s tourism authority will be an official sponsor at this summer’s tournament.

New Zealand Football earlier this month said if the reports proved correct it was “shocked and disappointed”, and that it had joined with Football Australia in writing to FIFA to “urgently clarify the situation”.

Williamson said: “I think as players, especially in the women’s game… we make clear statements constantly about the society we want to live in. We’ll always make our opinions heard. But ultimately those things are hopefully resolved in a positive way by FIFA, by Australia and New Zealand. Ultimately the decision’s not in our hands.”

England boss Sarina Wiegman added: “It’s just good that things are being addressed and talked about. People know what we stand for and that’s what they (the players) talk about all the time.”

FIFA declined to comment on the Saudi Arabian issue when contacted by PA.

Defender Williamson, fit again after a foot injury, could make her first England appearance since September when Wiegman’s European champions open their Arnold Clark Cup defence by playing South Korea in Milton Keynes on Thursday. Midfielder Keira Walsh is a doubt due to a stomach bug.

After Thursday’s match, England’s other games in the competition see them take on Italy in Coventry on Sunday, then Belgium in Bristol next Wednesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Steven McCafferty outside Scottish Barbers on Strathmartine Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee barber could be forced to cut his losses as scaffolding leaves business ‘hidden’
2
Jalloh was remanded when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Cocaine dealer told to leave Scotland but returned to set up in Dundee flat
3
Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon to resign as Scotland’s first minister
4
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa on what fans can expect during Tayside and Fife…
5
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales
6
Former Dundee minister and Perth and Kinross councillor Alan Livingstone.
Alan Livingstone obituary: Dundee minister and former Perth councillor
7
Behich, left, and McGrath. Image: SNS
Dundee United handed double selection boost ahead of crunch St Johnstone showdown
8
Christopher Traynor.
Dundee thug left boot mark on face of woman he was banned from seeing
9
Winds Dundee Tay Bridge
Yellow warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife
10
Glenwood shopping precinct where the slabs went missing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
‘Missing’ Glenrothes public artworks found… in council storage facility

More from The Courier

Police were called to Craigowan Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
The Courier's Glen Barclay puts his brain on display at Kedras Clinics in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth clinic's brain treatment promises a sharper mind - we put it to the…
Missing Fife man Ernest Nicolson
New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows
Matthew Watt.
Ferry sextortion accused claims pic requests were for 'photography project'
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland
Finn Russell (left) and head coach Gregor Townsend in conversation during last year's Six Nations.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Gregor Townsend and Finn Russell - it's still complicated...
The proposals are part of plans to build 700 houses in Scone
Latest phase of 700 houses in Scone North development revealed
Alex Salmond said Nicola Sturgeon left office without a clear independence strategy. Image: PA.
Alex Salmond says he 'feels for' Nicola Sturgeon on resignation day
Tracking the spread of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Retired Fife Constabulary Superintendent Peter Meikle has died.
Peter Meikle: Retired senior Fife police officer dies aged 93

Editor's Picks

Most Commented