Mads Roerslev signs new three-year deal with Brentford

Brentford defender Mads Roerslev has signed a new three-year contract, the Premier League club have announced.

The 23-year-old, who joined the Bees as a Championship side in 2019, is now committed to the London side until the summer of 2026.

Roerslev has made 79 first-team appearances for Thomas Frank’s side.

Manager Frank told the club’s website: “Mads hugely deserves this new contract. We’ve all been on an incredible journey and Mads is a prime example of that journey.

“He came into the B-team programme at first and then just progressively played more and more, including during our promotion campaign, and has now made the step up to the Premier League.”