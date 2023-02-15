Aberdeen chairman asks for patience as club continue manager search

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chairman Dave Cormack insists patience is key as Aberdeen continue their search for a new boss.

The Pittodrie club sacked manager Jim Goodwin immediately after their 6-0 defeat by Hibernian last month, with development phase manager Barry Robson taking over as caretaker.

New chief executive Alan Burrows is to help with the recruitment process when he begins work at the Granite City club on February 27, before which the Dons face Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday before hosting Livingston the following week.

Cormack told the club’s official website: “Aberdeen’s recruitment for a new manager is progressing, with potential candidates being considered against the detailed criteria and philosophy the club has set out.

“There has been a high level of interest as well as some unfounded speculation.

“It is vital that we carry out the necessary diligence in drawing up a shortlist before embarking on any serious talks or interviews.

“Alan Burrows, who starts as chief executive on February 27, will be involved in the next steps. It’s important that we take our time and be patient.

“In the meantime, Barry Robson, supported by Steve Agnew and Scott Anderson, will continue to lead the first team and they are wholly focused on preparations for Saturday’s match.”