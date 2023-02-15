Swansea battle to victory over 10-man Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Swansea battle to victory over 10-man Blackpool

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 9.51pm
Matthew Sorinola celebrates scoring against Blackpool (Nigel French/PA)
Matthew Sorinola celebrates scoring against Blackpool (Nigel French/PA)

Matty Sorinola scored Swansea’s first and created their winner as they nervously overcame 10-man Blackpool.

The visitors remain bottom of the table, but managed to level through Sonny Carey despite losing Charlie Patino to a second yellow card in the 57th minute.

Swansea move up to 12th – five points adrift of the play-offs – but they were clinging on at the end as Carey struck the post.

Mick McCarthy’s Blackpool may have given themselves reason for optimism after grinding out back-to-back draws following three successive defeats, but they began nervously.

The visitors took a sigh of relief when a reckless handball by Callum Connolly in the opening minute led to a yellow card, rather than red, and there were more anxieties to follow.

Swansea striker Joel Piroe was soon set up from 25 yards and his low drive was tipped away by scrambling Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell.

The Tangerines rarely threatened themselves in the opening period, with front man Jerry Yates an isolated figure.

The Swans had produced moments of fluency and they went ahead in the 21st minute from a sweeping move that began on the edge of their box.

Ryan Manning’s cross from the left eventually found wing-back Sorinola and he swivelled neatly to fire a low volley past Maxwell.

Manning continued to find space and the lead should have been increased when another delivery was pushed into Oli Cooper’s path by Maxwell.

This time, though, the midfielder’s finish was wayward.

Blackpool continued to look shaky at the back and Piroe struck the post on the half hour mark, before Maxwell denied Manning from the rebound.

The only flicker of threat from the bottom club came from Josh Bowler, who twice forced Andy Fisher into saves before the break.

Bowler continued to pose the only danger to Swansea but McCarthy’s side made their challenge far steeper in the 57th minute when Patino was dismissed for a second yellow card after a foul on Sorinola.

Swansea’s scorer should have taken further retribution when a Manning cross picked him out but his shot was saved by Maxwell.

It proved costly as moments later Carey levelled things up for Blackpool in the 70th minute.

The midfielder latched onto Yates’ cross and finished calmly after a neat back heel from Ian Poveda had carved open the home defence.

But Blackpool’s joy was short-lived as within three minutes the Swans eased back in front through an own goal by Connolly.

Sorinola’s cross was awkward, but Connolly made a hash of his clearance to send the ball into his own net.

There was still time for Blackpool to mount plenty of late pressure and Carey struck the left hand upright.

