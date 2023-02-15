Troy Parrott’s penalty earns 10-man Preston a point against Luton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Troy Parrott’s penalty earns 10-man Preston a point against Luton

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 10.05pm
Troy Parrott scores from the spot (PA)
Troy Parrott scores from the spot (PA)

Troy Parrott’s 81st-minute penalty earned 10-man Preston an unlikely 1-1 draw against Sky Bet Championship play-off hopefuls Luton.

The visitors were in control for long periods against a Preston side low on confidence and on a run of five straight home defeats before Wednesday.

Preston’s task grew in size when Ben Whiteman was dismissed for a crude tackle on Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu five minutes after half-time.

Luton finally scored the goal to reflect their dominance when Carlton Morris met Amari’i Bell’s deep delivery to head home his 12th league goal of the campaign.

Jordan Clark shot narrowly wide as Luton sought to press home their man advantage, but Tom Lockyer was penalised for handling Parrott’s drive following a rare Preston advance.

And the striker, on loan from Tottenham and starting a match for the first time since September, blasted high into the net from 12 yards.

Preston’s wretched home form translated into a nervous start and Parrott thudded the hosts’ only shot of the opening half into the body of Reece Burke.

Luton, meanwhile, were a slow burner as an attacking force. They woke up on 21 minutes when Alvaro Fernandez read play well to head Clark’s goal-bound header behind after Freddie Woodman parried Elijah Adebayo’s original cross.

Adebayo was wayward from a good position after controlling Gabriel Osho’s raking pass from the left and overpowering Andrew Hughes to create the opening.

And with Luton asserting their authority the influential Clark fed Fred Onyedinma’s run behind Ali McCann on the Luton right. Bell met the cutback 18 yards out but sent a first-time shot rushing past the post.

Preston midfielder Whiteman will not recall his 100th Preston appearance with any affection after the midfielder was dismissed for his studs-up challenge on Mpanzu in the 50th minute.

Almost immediately, Adebayo had a chance to compound Preston’s misery but the forward side-footed wide.

Morris was off target with a header from a corner and headed another set-piece against the frame of the goal before eventually defeating Woodman despite the keeper’s efforts to claw the ball off the line.

But Parrott stunned Luton with his penalty equaliser and Tom Cannon could have turned the game on its head but struck wide when clean through.

Luton pushed for the winner and, in stoppage time, Woodman twice saved from Clark and defensive bodies blocked strikes from substitutes Luke Berry and Henri Lansbury.

The Hatters extended their unbeaten away sequence to a fifth match and have won six and drawn two of manager Rob Edwards’ 10 games in charge.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police were called to Craigowan Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
2
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
5
3
Missing Fife man Ernest Nicolson
New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows
4
Winds Dundee Tay Bridge
Yellow warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife
5
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales
6
Kate Wood and Dave Black with their Jack Russell. Image: Dave Black
Kinross couple launch bid to open dog park
7
The latest teacher pay offer has been rejected with strikes set to continue. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
School strikes set to continue as union rejects new teacher pay offer
8
Steven McCafferty outside Scottish Barbers on Strathmartine Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee barber could be forced to cut his losses as scaffolding leaves business ‘hidden’
9
Fiona Walsh of Toll House Spirits. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’
3
10
Jalloh was remanded when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Cocaine dealer told to leave Scotland but returned to set up in Dundee flat

More from The Courier

smiling Nicols Sturgeon waving from a window.
COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon's dedication to Scotland and its people cannot be doubted
Nicola Sturgeon in front of a saltire flag.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Nicola Sturgeon did not sow political division, but she did come to…
Nicola Sturgeon
DEREK HEALEY: Nicola Sturgeon will be a tough act to follow for those waiting…
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on Scottish Government issues, during a press conference at St Andrews House, Edinburgh. Picture date: Monday February 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Sturgeon. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Nicola Sturgeon revealed her plans to a handful of friends - but kept ministers…
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Nicola Sturgeon resignation special
Nicola Sturgeon during the press conference announcing she was stepping down as First Minister.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Nicola Sturgeon excelled at winning power but failed at exercising it
George and Ethel Bruce have been celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Image: Paul Reid
Jute factory colleagues George and Ethel Bruce celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary
Troy Parrott scores from the spot (PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Skip-dipper and cannabis blocks
Joseph Sneddon died in 2022 in police custody. Image: G Jennings/ DC Thomson.
Family of Fife man who died in custody receives 'thorough investigation' pledge from Scotland's…
5 in 1 Takeaway, Montrose is up for best Scottish kebab house at the British Kebab House Awards. Image: Glen Barclay/DC Thomson
Taste test: Angus takeaway 5-in-1 up for top accolade at British Kebab Awards -…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented