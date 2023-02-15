Phil Jagielka celebrates milestone with goal as Stoke defeat lowly Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Phil Jagielka celebrates milestone with goal as Stoke defeat lowly Huddersfield

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 10.13pm
Phil Jagielka (centre) opened the scoring for Stoke (Mike Egerton/PA)
Phil Jagielka (centre) opened the scoring for Stoke (Mike Egerton/PA)

An evergreen Phil Jagielka marked his 600th league start with a goal as Stoke comfortably defeated Huddersfield 3-0 in the Championship.

The 40-year-old haunted his former Sheffield United boss Neil Warnock, who is set to take over in the Terriers’ hotseat on Thursday upon his return to the country.

The visitors came close to a leveller before the interval when Tom Lees’ effort struck the crossbar, but Will Boyle’s second-half sending off disrupted their momentum.

Any chance of a comeback was distinguished when Jacob Brown doubled Stoke’s lead before substitute Lewis Baker added a late third from the penalty spot.

Huddersfield’s wait for a win in 2023 stretches to eight games ahead of 74-year-old Warnock’s return to the club.

A misfiring Stoke side, who had failed to score in four of their last six league games, started promisingly as they looked to assume control.

Tyrese Campbell advanced forward with purpose inside 60 seconds and blasted a powerful effort wide in an early threat to the visitors.

That warning sign was not heeded by the struggling Terriers, who soon found themselves behind in the fixture.

A deep Will Smallbone delivery was met by an imperious Jagielka, whose pinpoint header looped over a helpless Tomas Vaclik.

Sensing an opportunity, the Potters rallied in pursuit of a quickfire second but were frustrated by Czech Republic international Vaclik’s heroics.

The 33-year-old stopper – a January recruit from Olympiacos – first thwarted Campbell before then denying Ben Pearson a debut goal.

Stoke’s danger showed no signs of relenting and Huddersfield were indebted to their number one, who ensured the tie was still within reach by the half-hour mark.

A persistent Dwight Gayle hooked an accurate delivery for strike partner Brown, but the outstretched Scotland forward also could not convert beyond Vaclik.

Despite their authority in the first half, the home side nearly had their wastefulness punished moments before the interval.

As Lees rose highest to meet a late corner, the defender connected cleanly but saw his header ricochet off the top of the crossbar.

Interim boss Narcis Pelach’s second-half game-plan was then unsettled by a second yellow card for Boyle, who was sent off for catching Gayle with a flailing arm.

And the Potters soon capitalised on their numerical advantage with Brown tightening their grip on the game.

A Campbell cutback wreaked havoc in the area and Brown eventually buried his effort beyond Vaclik for his fourth goal in seven games.

The 533 travelling Terriers had to wait until stoppage-time for their first shot on target as they remain entrenched in the relegation zone.

And their evening was worsened when Baker’s powerful penalty ensured Stoke extended their unbeaten home record to four games in all competitions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police were called to Craigowan Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
2
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
5
3
Missing Fife man Ernest Nicolson
New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows
4
Winds Dundee Tay Bridge
Yellow warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife
5
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales
6
Kate Wood and Dave Black with their Jack Russell. Image: Dave Black
Kinross couple launch bid to open dog park
7
The latest teacher pay offer has been rejected with strikes set to continue. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
School strikes set to continue as union rejects new teacher pay offer
8
Steven McCafferty outside Scottish Barbers on Strathmartine Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee barber could be forced to cut his losses as scaffolding leaves business ‘hidden’
9
Fiona Walsh of Toll House Spirits. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’
3
10
Jalloh was remanded when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Cocaine dealer told to leave Scotland but returned to set up in Dundee flat

More from The Courier

smiling Nicols Sturgeon waving from a window.
COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon's dedication to Scotland and its people cannot be doubted
Nicola Sturgeon in front of a saltire flag.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Nicola Sturgeon did not sow political division, but she did come to…
Nicola Sturgeon
DEREK HEALEY: Nicola Sturgeon will be a tough act to follow for those waiting…
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on Scottish Government issues, during a press conference at St Andrews House, Edinburgh. Picture date: Monday February 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Sturgeon. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Nicola Sturgeon revealed her plans to a handful of friends - but kept ministers…
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Nicola Sturgeon resignation special
Nicola Sturgeon during the press conference announcing she was stepping down as First Minister.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Nicola Sturgeon excelled at winning power but failed at exercising it
George and Ethel Bruce have been celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Image: Paul Reid
Jute factory colleagues George and Ethel Bruce celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary
Phil Jagielka (centre) opened the scoring for Stoke (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Skip-dipper and cannabis blocks
Joseph Sneddon died in 2022 in police custody. Image: G Jennings/ DC Thomson.
Family of Fife man who died in custody receives 'thorough investigation' pledge from Scotland's…
5 in 1 Takeaway, Montrose is up for best Scottish kebab house at the British Kebab House Awards. Image: Glen Barclay/DC Thomson
Taste test: Angus takeaway 5-in-1 up for top accolade at British Kebab Awards -…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented