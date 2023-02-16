First openly lesbian football team in Europe launch new kit in LGBT History Month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First openly lesbian football team in Europe launch new kit in LGBT History Month

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 12.04am
Megan Kapadia, centre, with other members of Hackney Women’s Football Club (WeAreFearless/@DannyCheetham/The Queen Adelaide/PA)
Megan Kapadia, centre, with other members of Hackney Women’s Football Club (WeAreFearless/@DannyCheetham/The Queen Adelaide/PA)

Past and present members of the first openly gay women’s football team in Europe have spoken of the importance of the “wonderful” club as it launches a new kit during LGBT History Month.

February marks LGBT History Month, as well as Football versus Homophobia Month, which offers those with a connection to Hackney Women’s Football Club (HWFC) the chance to highlight the valuable contribution it makes to the LGBT scene.

It has recently teamed up with creative agency WeAreFearless to design and launch a new kit on February 16, which represents HWFC’s position as a “pioneer in the football space”.

“The kit has our slogan on the sleeve – Playing with Pride since 1986 – it’s got the progress flag, the black triangle which was reclaimed by lesbians,” 24-year-old player Megan Kapadia, who lives in Islington, told the PA news agency.

People smiling
Members of Hackney Women’s Football Club wearing their new kit. Megan Kapadia is pictured in the centre of the front row (WeAreFearless/@DannyCheetham/The Queen Adelaide/PA)

“Having what our club means embodied through the kit is really cool.”

The colours of the club, which are red and black, are also used as the main colours on the kit.

Chris Paouros, who was the manager of the team from 1997-2002 and again in 2011-2013, added: “It is wonderful seeing all the incredible detail on the kit because HWFC is an important piece of LGBT history in this country.”

Woman wearing glasses and looking at the camera
Chris Paouros said that Hackney Women’s FC has provided her with lifelong friendships (Chris Paouros/PA)

Ms Paouros said that upon moving to London, she found it hard to connect with other lesbians until her roommate’s partner told her about HWFC.

“I thought, I like football, I will join, and now I have lifelong friendships,” the 49-year-old who lives in Hackney said.

“I even met my wife there who has since passed away and others have had relationships, babies and many other strong connections have been built via the football team and to see it continuing to thrive is just wonderful.”

Ms Kapadia, who joined the club roughly two years ago and also acts as its social media manager, said she did not realise she needed the club in her life until she joined.

Woman wearing a lanyard and looking at the camera
Megan Kapadia said having inclusive spaces like Hackney Women’s FC is important (Megan Kapadia/PA)

“I came out when I was at university,” she said.

“I remember going to my first training session and there was me and about two or three other new players.

“And I remember someone saying, ‘who’s going with this new player for the drills’ and the willingness to actively involve you and get to know you really makes you feel valued.

“Having an inclusive space is so important for everyone and I think that’s why it has grown so much and why it’s so attractive to new players.”

The club was founded in 1986 and has roughly 100 players across three teams – first team, reserves and a development team.

Ms Paouros added that football – more broadly – helps people feel as though they are part of a community.

“And that’s whether you’re a fan or a player and that’s why you can’t underestimate grassroots football,” she said.

“And a lot of the time, that’s reserved for boys and so having a women’s football team that’s been going for so long and more importantly, a lesbian football team, creates such an important sense of belonging for lots of reasons.”

Ms Paouros added the visibility of these spaces cannot be underestimated, especially for those at the beginning of a journey.

Woman smiling
Chris Paouros said the importance of places like Hackney Women’s FC cannot be underestimated (Chris Paouros/PA)

“It is a lesbian football club, but I’ve never known a time when there haven’t been a few straight women also involved just because it is such a welcoming space,” she said.

“We want to show that we are part of football too and that discrimination does still exist and so we still need to create spaces where we can properly operate and celebrate who we are.”

Some of her favourite memories from her time at the club include eating bagels outside Ridley Road Bagel Bakery before away games with the other players, going on countless tours for tournaments and knowing that “whether we won or lost a match, it didn’t matter because we had each other”.

Ms Kapadia said that she hopes footballers coming out is soon no longer something that has to be announced.

Woman standing with group of friends
Megan Kapadia (left) with friends (Megan Kapadia/PA)

“It doesn’t have to be a big announcement because it’s not – it’s just who people are.”

Ms Paouros added that the importance of many of the Lionesses – who won the Euros – being out “cannot be underestimated”.

“We also see that there is a lot of feminisation of women’s footballers and notions of men maybe not feeling they will be seen as macho because they are gay.

“And we want to break down those gender stereotypes.”

Rebecca Sowden, women’s sport director at WeAreFearless said: “Part of building a better future for Women’s Football is recognising the work that has been done before.

“So it’s been a huge privilege to meet these extraordinary women who champion this incredible space for LGBTQ+ women.

“We are thrilled to partner with like-minded advocates of equal opportunity for everyone on the playing field, regardless of how they identify.”

