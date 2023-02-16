Hundred franchises confirm retained lists ahead of 2023 campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hundred franchises confirm retained lists ahead of 2023 campaign

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 10.26am Updated: February 16 2023, 10.30am
Ben Stokes will be part of the Northern Superchargers squad for this season's Hundred (Tim Goode/PA)
Ben Stokes will be part of the Northern Superchargers squad for this season’s Hundred (Tim Goode/PA)

England trio Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Jofra Archer have been retained by their Hundred franchises for the 2023 season.

The trio missed last year’s edition with Stokes and Bairstow citing their heavy workload following a packed summer of Test cricket while Archer was on his way back from a long-standing elbow issue.

On Thursday, Hundred teams confirmed their retained list ahead of the draft on March 23 and Welsh Fire kept hold of Bairstow, Stokes will remain with Northern Superchargers and Archer is still part of the Southern Brave.

England batter Sophia Dunkley will be up for grabs in the first women’s draft after Southern Brave opted to let her move on, with Danni Wyatt and Kate Cross also involved in the draft where Tammy Beaumont’s Welsh Fire will have first pick.

Dunkley said: “It’s very exciting to be in the draft. It’s a different emotion not knowing where you’ll be playing your cricket, but you look across the eight teams and there’s so much quality across the competition.

“I’m looking forward to seeing where will become home next season, and I can’t wait to play in the third year of the Hundred – it’s already done great things for women’s cricket and I can’t wait to be a part of it again.”

Last week Dunkley was picked up by Gujarat Giants for just over £60,000 in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction.

Her England team-mate Nat Sciver-Brunt went for a six-figure deal of around £320,000 to Mumbai Indians and unsurprisingly Trent Rockets have retained her services.

Sophia Dunkley will have a new team this season
Sophia Dunkley will have a new team this season (Steven Paston/PA)

Sciver-Brunt said: “It’s great to be retained by Trent Rockets. We came pretty close last time round and we want to build on that this year.”

India’s Smriti Mandhana, who fetched around £340,000 in the WPL auction, will represent Southern Brave again later this year with Ellyse Perry to play for Birmingham Phoenix.

Overseas stars Rashid Khan and Glenn Maxwell have been retained by men’s champions Trent Rockets and London Spirit respectively with Jos Buttler also set to be part of the Manchester Originals squad.

Moeen Ali’s Birmingham Phoenix finished runners-up in 2022 and have kept the bulk of their group from last year.

“We’re really excited about having retained 10 players ahead of the third year of the competition,” Moeen added.

Jos Buttler has been retained by the Manchester Originals
Jos Buttler has been retained by the Manchester Originals (John /PA)

“We’ve seen across short-form competitions around the world that keeping a core squad together can make a real difference and hopefully it’ll help us win the Hundred this year.

“We’ve got a lot of talented players and it’s a great group, so we can’t wait to get out in front of the Edgbaston crowd again.”

Teams in the men’s competition were able to retain 10 players while the women’s franchises could keep four of their 2022 group.

Welsh Fire men, under the leadership of Australian Mike Hussey, have eight spaces to fill at next month’s draft.

The list for the draft will be announced on February 28 with teams in the men’s competition able to make two wildcard selections.

