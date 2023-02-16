Dominic Calvert-Lewin ruled out of Everton’s clash with Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Dominic Calvert-Lewin ruled out of Everton’s clash with Leeds

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 3.18pm
Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains unavailable for Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)
Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains unavailable for Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sean Dyche will again be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin for Everton’s crunch Premier League clash against Leeds on Saturday.

The new Toffees boss has very limited options at his disposal up front and the continued absence of Calvert-Lewin, who was forced off with a hamstring issue during Dyche’s first game in charge against Arsenal, is a major blow.

“The root of the problem is pretty easy from the medical side of things and now it’s just time to make sure his body’s well,” said Dyche.

“We’ve got other good players here and I think it’s more important to focus on them at this stage. Facts are facts, Dom’s not available, so, until he is, my focus will be on the players we have got available and the team unit.”

Ellis Simms made only his second Premier League start for Everton in Monday’s 2-0 Merseyside derby defeat by Liverpool.

The 22-year-old is the only real frontman at Dyche’s disposal, with the likes of Neal Maupay and Demarai Gray offering different options.

Dyche tried to put a positive spin on the situation, saying: “I think the mentality has to be you score as a team and you hope not to concede as a team, obviously.

“But the framework of the team is important, so it’s not just about the individual players, it’s about putting players in an area to score goals, whoever that may be.

“The whole team has a responsibility to score, as we did against Arsenal with a good set-piece. Obviously you do want players fit but it’s the mentality of the whole group that’s important.”

The failure to bring in a striker in the January transfer window following the sale of Anthony Gordon to Newcastle was seen by disgruntled Everton fans as another black mark against those running the club.

A lack of goals is a major reason for Everton’s position in the bottom three, with the Toffees having found the net just 16 times in 22 league matches.

Dyche reiterated that the lack of new signings was not for the want of trying and urged patience as he tries to address the imbalances in the squad.

“I came in here with open eyes,” he said. “I know the squad, I know the situation. It’s going to be a big challenge, everyone knows that.

“The Arsenal game’s a reminder of the quality that is here. Of course the striking department has got less options that you would like in the Premier League, and especially for a club of this size and the expectation of its fans.

“The squad needs readjusting because there’s lots of players in certain positions. I’m trying to align a situation that is better going forwards. It does take time, we all know that. Within that time, the main focus at the moment is to fast-track that side into getting the points, winning games.

“Further down the road, of course I’m already talking about what can we do next, exploring many options, being in touch with the right people, getting our scouts working diligently across the board and covering as much of the situation as we can to try not to have this arise again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Bruce Wilson. Image: Facebook.
Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife
2
Susan Sutherland appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts…
3
James Heggie was on trial at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth family used hidden camera to spy on gran’s gardener, trial told
4
Edith Bowman and Colin Murray in Anstruther for Food Fest Scotland. Image: BBC Scotland
Anstruther’s Edith Bowman takes the Food Fest Scotland trail to her home town in…
5
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
13
6
Police were called to Craigowan Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
7
Fiona Walsh of Toll House Spirits. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’
6
8
Fox, left, and owner Mark Ogren
Liam Fox relishing Mark Ogren talks as Dundee United boss opens up on relationship…
9
Derek Strachan was convicted of the historic assaults. Image: DC Thomson.
Former Angus fruit picker who abused girls in 1984 must pay them thousands
10
Nealle's family pay their respects in February 1993 following the discovery of the body. Image: DC Thomson.
How did Dundee man Nealle Wilson meet his lonely end among the pines?

More from The Courier

M90 southbound at Gairney Bridge. Image: Google Street View
Southbound lanes restricted on M90 between Kinross and Gairney Bridge due to crash
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Deputy First Minister John Swinney at the 2022 SNP conference. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland's next first minister
Nicola Sturgeon
SNP postpone special conference after Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image: Supplied
Humza Yousaf: Dundee-based health secretary 'veering' towards bid to become next first minister
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald's
Liam Dick was pleased William Akio got off the mark so soon. Images: SNS.
Liam Dick on 'good vibe' brought by new signings as he identifies key area…
Mackay said the side must do better from the off this weekend. Image: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay on why doing video work on Dunfermline's incredible Airdrie comeback felt 'a…
Courier- Cheryl Peebles- Queen Anne High School - CR0039229 - Dunfermline - Image shows: GV of Queen Anne High School, Dunfermline 02/11/2022 - Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Dunfermline schools targeted in three-day teacher strikes - the full list
Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains unavailable for Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Hatchet man and Twitter blast
Max Kucheriavyi. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi joins Falkirk on loan as final step to becoming…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented