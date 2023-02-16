Michael Beale concedes Rangers’ chances of winning the title are ‘low’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Beale concedes Rangers’ chances of winning the title are ‘low’

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 3.40pm Updated: February 16 2023, 4.21pm
Title chances diminishing says Rangers manager Michael Beale (Steve Welsh/PA)
Title chances diminishing says Rangers manager Michael Beale (Steve Welsh/PA)

Michael Beale has conceded the probability of winning the cinch Premiership title back from Celtic is “low” but insists Rangers will keep chasing.

The Light Blues are unbeaten in 13 matches since Beale took over as boss from Giovanni van Bronckhorst in November – 12 wins and a draw – but still sit nine points behind their Old Firm rivals at the top of the table.

The Glasgow giants will meet in the ViaPlay Cup final at Hampden Park on February 26 and Rangers’ scrappy 3-2 win over Partick Thistle last weekend set up a Scottish Cup quarter-final tie against Raith Rovers at Ibrox.

Ahead of the trip to Livingston on Saturday, which will be league fixture number 26 out of 38 for the Govan side, Beale was asked at a media conference to assess his side’s title chances.

He said: “If you looked at probability, the probability is low because the games are running out and there are only so many games left.

“We are in very good form. Celtic are in very good form and their form has run longer than ours so you would say it is outstanding form.

“What I would say is momentum can change things in football so all we have to do is keep doing our job and hope the momentum changes.

“If it doesn’t, we still have to win games for Rangers and build our team stronger for the cup competitions and what has to come.

“We cannot take a foot off it, that’s why I was a little bit annoyed at the weekend’s performance.”

Beale revealed he left Ibrox feeling flat following the controversial victory over Championship side Thistle, who sacked manager Ian McCall just hours later.

The controversy surrounded Malik Tillman’s goal for Rangers when the game was tied at 1-1.

The USA international, on loan from Bayern Munich, was unaware that it had been the home side who had put the ball out for him to receive treatment for an injury.

Jags captain Kevin Holt looked to launch a long ball from a throw-in back into the Gers half but Tillman robbed him and ran through to put the ball in the net.

Amid Thistle fury and some confusion, Beale instructed his players to allow Scott Tiffoney to run up the pitch and equalise and the Light Blues eventually snatched victory with four minutes of normal time remaining when Connor McAvoy headed into his own net.

Beale was surprised by Thistle’s decision to get rid of McCall and his management team and said: “I thought his team played ever so well on the day.

“They put in a stronger performance than some Premiership teams have done at Ibrox. I was surprised. Sunday was an interesting day. I haven’t had many days like that in football.

“I felt quite flat coming away from the stadium because there were a lot of things that happened and obviously I heard about Ian’s situation as well.

“I didn’t leave until a couple of hours after the game, by which time I had heard and I thought, ‘wow’ how much can happen in one day.

“It was an interesting day and some parts were not so nice.”

Beale was asked about winger Ryan Kent and striker Alfredo Morelos, two of several players whose contracts run out at the end of the season.

The Gers boss confirmed “talks are ongoing” and is “more confident” than perhaps previously, but stressed how important the run-in was to next season.

He said: “The club know my feelings on it. The players and their representatives are talking.

“The way that this club ends this season will determine everything for more than just those players. There is a lot to play for at this moment in time.

“We know the emotions in this city based around where you finish and whether you hold a trophy above your head between now and the end of the season.

“That has a big part to play in terms of the make-up of our squad next year.

“Any comments I have made recently are not to show I am less confident, if anything I am more confident today.”

