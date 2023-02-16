Marco Silva not persuaded to change targets as Fulham edge towards European spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Marco Silva not persuaded to change targets as Fulham edge towards European spot

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 5.07pm
Marco Silva would not be drawn on talk of European qualification despite Fulham’s lofty league position (Adam Davy/PA)
Marco Silva would not be drawn on talk of European qualification despite Fulham’s lofty league position (Adam Davy/PA)

Marco Silva will not be persuaded to change the goals he has set for his Fulham players, even if they move into the Premier League’s European places by beating Brighton on Saturday.

A win at the Amex Stadium would send Silva’s side sixth and into a Europa League qualification spot, far exceeding expectations that accompanied the team’s return to the top flight after winning last season’s Championship.

Victory against Nottingham Forest last Saturday means they have taken 16 points from the last eight games and are buoyant, having lost just twice in the league since November.

Manor Solomon
Manor Solomon sealed Fulham’s 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest with a goal two minutes from time (Adam Davy/PA)

But the manager remained staunchly cautious despite the Cottagers’ heady league position and refused to publicly set his team’s sights on new goals until he was satisfied they had collected the points required for safety.

“We are not going to change,” said Silva, whose side will leapfrog fellow high-flyers Brighton with victory on the south coast. “It’s not a lack of ambition. The best way for us to prove (ourselves) is on the pitch, not with words before or during the match.

“We don’t change the targets. We have a target inside the club in terms of points. Until the moment we achieve it, we are not going to change our target.

“It’s clear for us. If we get our target – that at the beginning of the season was our goal – I will be the first to create another.

“We need this. The players will know it first and after you will know it. It’s not important for the moment to say we’re going to fight for something different if we haven’t achieved our main goal. But it’s not a lack of ambition.”

Despite Silva’s caution, Fulham are chasing a first season in Europe since 2011/12 when they qualified for the Europa League via their fair-play ranking.

After progressing through four qualifying rounds they were eliminated in the group stage after Danish side Odense came to west London and snatched a draw with a dramatic 93rd-minute equaliser in their final game.

Two years earlier, Roy Hodgson led them on a stunning run to the final where they were beaten in extra-time by a Diego Forlan goal for Atletico Madrid in Hamburg.

The run saw some of the most memorable matches ever played at Craven Cottage, including a 4-1 win against Juventus in the last-16 when the team fought back from 3-1 down on aggregate.

Yet Silva would not be drawn on talk of Europe. With a first qualification in a decade in their sights, the manager called for supporters to keep things in perspective should the team fall away in the season’s final weeks.

“In football, when you’re winning and getting results, everyone is smiling,” said the manager. “The mood is completely different. But I want the same if something comes along in the future.

“I said from the first day, ‘the only thing I asked of our fans is to be always with the team, not just in the good moments but in the bad moments’. It will not be all sunshine.

Fulham
Fulham were beaten 2-1 by Atletico Madrid in the 2010 Europa League final (Dave Thompson/PA)

“You have to be always on the same page. Football is so easy when you’re winning games, keeping clean sheets. Everything is so nice. Everything is perfect. But football is not always like that. What makes the difference?

“Some managers at some clubs stuck with the same manager and the same ideas. See where they are right now. They are really in a better position than before.

“It’s what I ask of our fans. If something comes that is not so good in the future, stick behind these players, because they deserve it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Bruce Wilson. Image: Facebook.
Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife
2
Susan Sutherland appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts…
3
James Heggie was on trial at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth family used hidden camera to spy on gran’s gardener, trial told
4
Edith Bowman and Colin Murray in Anstruther for Food Fest Scotland. Image: BBC Scotland
Anstruther’s Edith Bowman takes the Food Fest Scotland trail to her home town in…
5
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
13
6
Police were called to Craigowan Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
7
Fiona Walsh of Toll House Spirits. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’
6
8
Fox, left, and owner Mark Ogren
Liam Fox relishing Mark Ogren talks as Dundee United boss opens up on relationship…
9
Derek Strachan was convicted of the historic assaults. Image: DC Thomson.
Former Angus fruit picker who abused girls in 1984 must pay them thousands
10
Nealle's family pay their respects in February 1993 following the discovery of the body. Image: DC Thomson.
How did Dundee man Nealle Wilson meet his lonely end among the pines?

More from The Courier

M90 southbound at Gairney Bridge. Image: Google Street View
Southbound lanes restricted on M90 between Kinross and Gairney Bridge due to crash
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Deputy First Minister John Swinney at the 2022 SNP conference. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland's next first minister
Nicola Sturgeon
SNP postpone special conference after Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image: Supplied
Humza Yousaf: Dundee-based health secretary 'veering' towards bid to become next first minister
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald's
Liam Dick was pleased William Akio got off the mark so soon. Images: SNS.
Liam Dick on 'good vibe' brought by new signings as he identifies key area…
Mackay said the side must do better from the off this weekend. Image: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay on why doing video work on Dunfermline's incredible Airdrie comeback felt 'a…
Courier- Cheryl Peebles- Queen Anne High School - CR0039229 - Dunfermline - Image shows: GV of Queen Anne High School, Dunfermline 02/11/2022 - Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Dunfermline schools targeted in three-day teacher strikes - the full list
Marco Silva would not be drawn on talk of European qualification despite Fulham’s lofty league position (Adam Davy/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Hatchet man and Twitter blast
Max Kucheriavyi. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi joins Falkirk on loan as final step to becoming…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented