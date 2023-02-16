Michael Smith beats Dimitri Van den Bergh to move top of Premier League table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Smith beats Dimitri Van den Bergh to move top of Premier League table

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 11.09pm
Michael Smith produced a strong display in Glasgow (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Michael Smith produced a strong display in Glasgow (Zac Goodwin/PA)

World champion Michael Smith saw off Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-4 to win Night Three of the Cazoo Premier League in Glasgow and move top of the table.

‘Bully Boy’ had defeated last week’s winner Gerwyn Price in his opening match before then edging out Jonny Clayton in a last-leg decider, having landed a 122 checkout to get back on level terms at 4-4.

Belgian Van den Bergh, meanwhile, earlier silenced the partisan home crowd at the OVO Hydro with a 6-4 win over Peter Wright before then comfortably seeing off Nathan Aspinall, runner-up in Cardiff.

It was world number one Smith, though, whose consistent scoring built on an early break of throw to close out victory over the Belgian with a 109.4 average.

“I felt really good tonight,” Smith said on Sky Sports. “Even when I missed a nine (dart finish), I said to myself to just keep believing in what you are doing.

“I want to make the top four (of the Premier League) and be in finals night and keep winning. I know when I am playing well I can win matches. When I am playing bad, it is about turning up the week after and playing better.

“I expect more of myself, but I need to go back to the drawing board and to the fight I showed before I won the Grand Slam. I showed that tonight, the fighter that is inside me.”

Scottish two-time world champion Wright, though, was left still searching for his first points of the new Premier League campaign despite landing four 180s and having a higher match average of 95.57 against Van den Bergh.

In the opening match of the evening, Aspinall had edged past Michael van Gerwen 6-5.

Aspinall opened up a 4-1 lead before the defending Premier League champion mounted a fine comeback, which included a 170 checkout, to force a last-leg decider.

However, some wayward darts on the Dutchman’s own throw when looking to finish the match proved costly, allowing Aspinall to get over the line.

Welshman Price’s hopes of following up his victory last week in front of a home crowd in Cardiff were swiftly ended by a 6-3 defeat to Smith.

The other quarter-final saw Clayton open his 2023 Premier League account with a confident 6-1 victory over Chris Dobey, who was the overall winner on Night One in Belfast.

