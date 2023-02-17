Anderson and Broad become second Test partnership to take 1,000 wickets together

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James Anderson and Stuart Broad became just the second bowling partnership in Test history to take 1,000 wickets in games together on day two against New Zealand.

Broad picked off tailender Neil Wagner, safely held by Ollie Robinson, to take their combined tally into four figures in their 133rd appearance in tandem.

One more will bring them level with Australian greats Glenn McGrath and the late Shane Warne, who shared 1,001 scalps in 104 matches.

Broad had earlier had Wagner caught off a no-ball – Jack Leach hanging on despite a couple of juggles at fine-leg – then conceded a couple of pulled sixes before getting his man. The wicket left the tourists 82 for four in reply to England’s 325 for nine declared.