Leah Williamson hails ‘cheat code’ Lauren James for shining England performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Leah Williamson hails ‘cheat code’ Lauren James for shining England performance

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 7.19am Updated: February 17 2023, 7.44am
Lauren James’s display against South Korea earned her the player of the match award (Mike Egerton/PA)
Lauren James’s display against South Korea earned her the player of the match award (Mike Egerton/PA)

England captain Leah Williamson lauded “cheat code” Lauren James after her shining performance in the 4-0 Arnold Clark Cup victory over South Korea in Milton Keynes.

James’ display, which earned her the player of the match award, included winning the penalty that Georgia Stanway dispatched to give the Lionesses the lead late in the first half, and was capped with her first England goal, a strike in the 78th minute.

It was a sixth cap for the 21-year-old, who made her senior international debut last September and has been in fine form for Chelsea this season.

James was praised by England boss Sarina Wiegman after the game, and Williamson said: “I think she’s a cheat code. I enjoy being on the same team as her.

“We have a squad that’s obviously got standards and non-negotiables and Sarina has touched on it before about this real English mentality, about how we’ve all been brought up to work hard.

“She’s trying to bring out the best of us as well and make sure that we bring the best of ourselves in the game – and somebody like Lauren is a perfect example of that. The girl is incredible.”

James was with Williamson at Arsenal before moving on to Manchester United and then Chelsea in the summer of 2021.

And Williamson added: “She was always going to be this good. It was just a matter of time. Her circumstances at the moment have just cooked up a bit of a storm for her and she’s flying.”

England’s right side on Thursday had James playing in front of Lucy Bronze, and the Barcelona full-back said: “Everyone knows the quality that LJ has got, technically, on the ball she’s probably one of the best there is.

“It’s fun for me to play with her because I know she’s always going to get the ball in the right place.

“I like linking up with her, and I mean, it’s crazy she’s so young now, because this is the player that everyone has been talking about for five years now – we’ve been waiting for this superstar and this is just the beginning.

“So it’s exciting to be here now at the start of her England career and I’m sure she’s going to score plenty more goals, have plenty more moments and have plenty more player-of-the-match awards for England in the future.”

There was also a tribute from South Korea’s former Chelsea midfielder Ji So-yun, an unused substitute for the game, who said, when asked if James could win the Ballon d’Or: “Yeah, why not?

“She will win the Ballon d’Or one day if she works hard every day. She has everything.”

Leah Williamson in action for England against South Korea (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leah Williamson says James is “flying” at the moment (Mike Egerton/PA)

James, the sister of England and Chelsea defender Reece James, said in quotes on the Lionesses Twitter feed after Thursday’s contest: “I’m lost for words really.

“It’s something I’ve been working towards and I’m just really happy and proud of myself, and hopefully I’ve done my family proud as well. I’m just wanting to continue to improve and help the team where I can.”

Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo – with finishes in quick succession in the opening few minutes of the second half – were the other scorers as Wiegman’s European champions opened their Arnold Clark Cup defence, and fixtures for 2023, with a dominant performance.

England also hit the woodwork three times in a match that saw them start with Milton Keynes-born Williamson in midfield in the absence of the unwell Keira Walsh – she later dropped back into defence – and James, Russo and Kelly as a front three in the team’s first match since Beth Mead sustained her ACL injury in November. Midfielder Laura Coombs came off the bench for her first cap since 2015.

England – now unbeaten in 27 games under Wiegman, with 23 wins – continue their Arnold Clark Cup campaign and preparations for the summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, by facing Italy in Coventry on Sunday.

They top the four-team round-robin competition’s table on goal difference ahead of Belgium, who beat Italy 2-1 in the earlier game at Stadium MK on Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s
2
Susan Sutherland appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts…
3
Scott and Stephen Nicol are the brothers who own Keepsakes. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes
4
John stood in front of site 6 at the Waterfront which is to become an office block. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee
5
5
Passengers boarding an Xplore Dundee 5a bus in Dundee city centre.
Xplore Dundee to scrap paper tickets for concessions
2
6
Bruce Wilson. Image: Facebook.
Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife
7
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
14
8
James Heggie was on trial at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth family used hidden camera to spy on gran’s gardener, trial told
9
City Quay in Dundee.
Dundee City Council approves holiday let for City Quay despite local objections
2
10
What is devo max and could it be in a second Scottish independence referendum?

More from The Courier

Philip Selway of Radiohead, is also a solo artist.
Radiohead's Philip Selway Tae Sup in Fife
The View's frontman Kyle Falconer. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock
Fans react to Dundee rockers The View's first single in almost eight years
Eleri Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Ex-athlete admits causing high-speed A9 smash after drinking bottle of gin
Rory McIlroy. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Rory McIlroy is right, world rankings mean a lot when you're in…
To go with story by Amie Flett. Storm Otto causes travel disruption in Tayside and Fife Picture shows; Falling scaffolding in Dundee. Blackness avenue, Dundee. Amie Flett/DCT Media Date; 17/02/2023
Storm Otto causes travel disruption in Tayside and Fife
Thousands flocked to Taste Of Grampian at P&J Live in 2022. Image: DC Thomson
Food festival Taste of Grampian to make its return to Aberdeen's P&J Live in…
Alan Brand at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Carer's £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user's bank card
Matthew Watt.
Broughty Ferry paedophile cleared of 'sextortion' plot but admits child abuse offences
St Johnstone fans protested (left) the last time their team faced Dundee United but are now totally behind the team again. Images: SNS.
Fair City Unity silent protest summed up St Johnstone divide but Perth club face…
The initial concept design for Burn Mill Garden shows boardwalks and a bird hide. Image: The Leven Programme.
Ambitious Leven parks project takes shape as funding secured for next phase

Editor's Picks

Most Commented