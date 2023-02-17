Football rumours: Barcelona’s hopes dip as Lionel Messi’s father opens PSG talks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

The hopes of Barcelona and Inter Miami fans may fade following a development in the French capital this week. Lionel Messi‘s father, who is also the 35-year-old World Cup-winner’s agent, sat down with Paris St Germain executives to begin formal contract extension discussions on Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail.

The Mirror reports Harry Redknapp would be willing to come out of retirement if Leeds were to ask him to lead their dugout. The 75-year-old last managed in 2017 with Birmingham. Leeds have been rejected by Carlos Corberan and seen moves for Andoni Iraola and Feyenoord’s Arne Slot stall, the paper adds.

Steve Cook refused a move to a Championship side (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Steve Cook could soon make a comeback for Nottingham Forest as they face a significant injury crisis, says the Telegraph. The 31-year-old was left out of the 25-man squad after he turned down a loan move to the Championship, but has jumped back into contention, with his club submitting an application to the Premier League to reinstate him ahead of their weekend clash against Manchester City.

Manchester United are monitoring Messi’s Argentina team-mate Paulo Dybala, reports the Express which cites Calciomercato. The Red Devils join Newcastle in showing the “first signs” of interest in the forward, 29, who has recorded 14 goal contributions in 16 league games since joining Roma in the summer after seven years with Juventus.

Social media round-up

Man Utd in Marco Reus boost as Dortmund boss apologises after Chelsea winhttps://t.co/7HZiOXx44h — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 16, 2023

Sources deny any chance for Ángel Di Maria to join Galatasaray in the final days of the Turkish transfer window ⛔️🇦🇷🇹🇷 #transfers Di Maria’s expected to complete the season as Juventus player — there’s no change or update despite rumours circulating in the last hours. pic.twitter.com/W2vcnmLovv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 16, 2023

Players to watch

Mason Mount has spent his career at Stamford Bridge, as well as loan spells to Vitesse and Derby (Tim Goode/PA)

Mason Mount: The 24-year-old England midfielder’s contract situation at Chelsea is being closely watched by Liverpool and both Manchester clubs, reports ESPN.

Diogo Dalot: The Portugal right-back has yet to renew his Manchester United contract, which Spanish outlet AS reports had led Real Madrid to consider a move for the 23-year-old.