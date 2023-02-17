Football rumours: Barcelona’s hopes dip as Lionel Messi’s father opens PSG talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Barcelona’s hopes dip as Lionel Messi’s father opens PSG talks

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 7.33am
Barcelona’s hopes dip as Lionel Messi’s father starts PSG talks (Nick Potts/PA)
Barcelona’s hopes dip as Lionel Messi’s father starts PSG talks (Nick Potts/PA)

What the papers say

The hopes of Barcelona and Inter Miami fans may fade following a development in the French capital this week. Lionel Messi‘s father, who is also the 35-year-old World Cup-winner’s agent, sat down with Paris St Germain executives to begin formal contract extension discussions on Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail.

The Mirror reports Harry Redknapp would be willing to come out of retirement if Leeds were to ask him to lead their dugout. The 75-year-old last managed in 2017 with Birmingham. Leeds have been rejected by Carlos Corberan and seen moves for Andoni Iraola and Feyenoord’s Arne Slot stall, the paper adds.

Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cook gestures
Steve Cook refused a move to a Championship side (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Steve Cook could soon make a comeback for Nottingham Forest as they face a significant injury crisis, says the Telegraph. The 31-year-old was left out of the 25-man squad after he turned down a loan move to the Championship, but has jumped back into contention, with his club submitting an application to the Premier League to reinstate him ahead of their weekend clash against Manchester City.

Manchester United are monitoring Messi’s Argentina team-mate Paulo Dybala, reports the Express which cites Calciomercato. The Red Devils join Newcastle in showing the “first signs” of interest in the forward, 29, who has recorded 14 goal contributions in 16 league games since joining Roma in the summer after seven years with Juventus.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Mason Mount gestures
Mason Mount has spent his career at Stamford Bridge, as well as loan spells to Vitesse and Derby (Tim Goode/PA)

Mason Mount: The 24-year-old England midfielder’s contract situation at Chelsea is being closely watched by Liverpool and both Manchester clubs, reports ESPN.

Diogo Dalot: The Portugal right-back has yet to renew his Manchester United contract, which Spanish outlet AS reports had led Real Madrid to consider a move for the 23-year-old.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s
2
Susan Sutherland appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts…
3
Scott and Stephen Nicol are the brothers who own Keepsakes. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes
4
John stood in front of site 6 at the Waterfront which is to become an office block. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee
5
5
Passengers boarding an Xplore Dundee 5a bus in Dundee city centre.
Xplore Dundee to scrap paper tickets for concessions
2
6
Bruce Wilson. Image: Facebook.
Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife
7
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
14
8
James Heggie was on trial at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth family used hidden camera to spy on gran’s gardener, trial told
9
City Quay in Dundee.
Dundee City Council approves holiday let for City Quay despite local objections
2
10
What is devo max and could it be in a second Scottish independence referendum?

More from The Courier

Philip Selway of Radiohead, is also a solo artist.
Radiohead's Philip Selway Tae Sup in Fife
The View's frontman Kyle Falconer. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock
Fans react to Dundee rockers The View's first single in almost eight years
Eleri Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Ex-athlete admits causing high-speed A9 smash after drinking bottle of gin
Rory McIlroy. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Rory McIlroy is right, world rankings mean a lot when you're in…
To go with story by Amie Flett. Storm Otto causes travel disruption in Tayside and Fife Picture shows; Falling scaffolding in Dundee. Blackness avenue, Dundee. Amie Flett/DCT Media Date; 17/02/2023
Storm Otto causes travel disruption in Tayside and Fife
Thousands flocked to Taste Of Grampian at P&J Live in 2022. Image: DC Thomson
Food festival Taste of Grampian to make its return to Aberdeen's P&J Live in…
Alan Brand at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Carer's £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user's bank card
Matthew Watt.
Broughty Ferry paedophile cleared of 'sextortion' plot but admits child abuse offences
St Johnstone fans protested (left) the last time their team faced Dundee United but are now totally behind the team again. Images: SNS.
Fair City Unity silent protest summed up St Johnstone divide but Perth club face…
The initial concept design for Burn Mill Garden shows boardwalks and a bird hide. Image: The Leven Programme.
Ambitious Leven parks project takes shape as funding secured for next phase

Editor's Picks

Most Commented