James Anderson and Stuart Broad equal record as England keep New Zealand at bay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

James Anderson and Stuart Broad equal record as England keep New Zealand at bay

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 8.55am Updated: February 17 2023, 9.05am
James Anderson (right) and Stuart Broad bowled themselves into another slice of history (David Davies/PA)
James Anderson (right) and Stuart Broad bowled themselves into another slice of history (David Davies/PA)

James Anderson and Stuart Broad bowled themselves into another slice of history as England kept New Zealand at bay in Mount Maunganui, levelling Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne as the deadliest duo in Test history.

The Australian greats retired in 2007 with 1,001 wickets in 104 games together, a record that once looked as though it would never be touched.

But when Anderson had centurion Tom Blundell caught and bowled late on night two at Bay Oval, England’s old stagers equalled a remarkable tally they will surely go past in the final innings.

As well as adding yet another statistical landmark for a pairing who have scooped up plenty of them over their years at the coalface, the Blundell wicket also proved an important moment in a match England lead by 98.

He made a quite brilliant 138, coming to the crease at 83 for five and eventually departing last man down on 306.

Without his brilliantly-judged knock, during which he dominated stands worth 124 for the last three wickets, the tourists may well have been in the clear already.

Instead they reached stumps on 79 for two and with a good chance of moulding the game in their favour on day three.

Ollie Robinson will never come close to the kind of numbers Anderson and Broad have put together but he outshone his distinguished team-mates on the day with figures of four for 54.

New Zealand began on 37 for three when play got under way, with nightwatchman Neil Wagner the next target. He was reprieved after being caught off a no-ball from Broad, crashed back-to-back sixes and then popped the seamer up in the air to turn become victim number 1,000.

Robinson was on his game at the other end and quickly snapped up Daryl Mitchell lbw for a nine-ball duck, zipping one in from a fraction outside off and rapping the front pad with no shot offered. Having averaged 107.60 in last summer’s series between the sides, Mitchell’s misjudgement was both a relief and a surprise.

At 83 for five England seemed to be on the charge. Instead they were detained by Devon Conway (77) and Blundell, neither of whom let the game slip away. They put on 75 either side of the first break, settling in as the pink ball went quiet and the pitch flattened out under sunny skies.

James Anderson falls over the boundary while fielding against New Zealand
James Anderson falls over the boundary while fielding against New Zealand (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

There was barely any spin either, meaning Jack Leach struggled to tie things down when called. In those circumstances England put in a laudable effort in the middle session, prising out three more wickets for 100 runs.

A spell of short-pitched bowling from skipper Ben Stokes did for Conway, with the skipper’s ongoing knee issue and lack of action in the warm-up match not stopping him from banging out a spirited spell that culminated in a simple catch for Ollie Pope at midwicket.

Blundell did not allow himself to fall into the trap, but England worked around him – Michael Bracewell hacking at Leach and Scott Kuggeleijn losing his stumps to a beauty from Robinson.

The Sussex man snapped up a fourth when Tim Southee was held in the deep, leaving his side in lacking on 247 for nine. Blundell had skin in the game too, stuck on 82 when Tickner emerged.

He proceeded to play a blinder, swinging hard at almost everything until he needed to steal the strike from the studious Blair Tickner. His fourth Test ton came with a rare deft moment, ramping Leach over his shoulder, and English frustrations began to mount. Ben Foakes just failed to take a brilliant catch, Broad hesitated under a simpler one and Stokes declined to review a thin edge from Tickner.

It took the combination of Anderson and the new ball to end things, Blundell skying one back to the bowler to become number 1,001, leaving a potentially tricky batting period under the lights.

The so-called ‘twilight’ period worked wonders for England 24 hours earlier but Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett met the challenge head on. The pair shared nine fours in the first eight overs, taking a period of potential jeopardy by the scruff of the neck.

Their counter-attacks briskly undid a chunk of Blundell’s good work, though neither could make it last. Duckett fenced Tickner to slip for on 25 and Crawley brushed Kuggeleijn behind on the pull for 28.

That gave England the chance to finally uncloak Broad in his much-discussed role as ‘nighthawk’. He followed orders by swishing his second ball high into the night sky, only for Blundell and Kuggeleijn to join in the faintly comedic tone by leaving the catch to each other as it plonked safely between them. Broad will get another chance to stretch his wings on day three, with Pope joining him on 14no.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s
2
Susan Sutherland appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts…
3
Scott and Stephen Nicol are the brothers who own Keepsakes. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes
4
John stood in front of site 6 at the Waterfront which is to become an office block. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee
5
5
Passengers boarding an Xplore Dundee 5a bus in Dundee city centre.
Xplore Dundee to scrap paper tickets for concessions
2
6
Bruce Wilson. Image: Facebook.
Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife
7
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
14
8
James Heggie was on trial at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth family used hidden camera to spy on gran’s gardener, trial told
9
City Quay in Dundee.
Dundee City Council approves holiday let for City Quay despite local objections
2
10
What is devo max and could it be in a second Scottish independence referendum?

More from The Courier

Philip Selway of Radiohead, is also a solo artist.
Radiohead's Philip Selway Tae Sup in Fife
The View's frontman Kyle Falconer. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock
Fans react to Dundee rockers The View's first single in almost eight years
Eleri Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Ex-athlete admits causing high-speed A9 smash after drinking bottle of gin
Rory McIlroy. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Rory McIlroy is right, world rankings mean a lot when you're in…
To go with story by Amie Flett. Storm Otto causes travel disruption in Tayside and Fife Picture shows; Falling scaffolding in Dundee. Blackness avenue, Dundee. Amie Flett/DCT Media Date; 17/02/2023
Storm Otto causes travel disruption in Tayside and Fife
Thousands flocked to Taste Of Grampian at P&J Live in 2022. Image: DC Thomson
Food festival Taste of Grampian to make its return to Aberdeen's P&J Live in…
Alan Brand at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Carer's £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user's bank card
Matthew Watt.
Broughty Ferry paedophile cleared of 'sextortion' plot but admits child abuse offences
St Johnstone fans protested (left) the last time their team faced Dundee United but are now totally behind the team again. Images: SNS.
Fair City Unity silent protest summed up St Johnstone divide but Perth club face…
The initial concept design for Burn Mill Garden shows boardwalks and a bird hide. Image: The Leven Programme.
Ambitious Leven parks project takes shape as funding secured for next phase

Editor's Picks

Most Commented