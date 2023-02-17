Michael Skubala wonders if Sean Dyche will recognise him on Goodison touchline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leeds interim manager Michael Skubala does not expect Everton boss Sean Dyche to recognise him when the two sides meet on Saturday at Goodison Park.

Both men will take charge of their third game for their respective clubs, desperate for maximum points from what could prove to be a pivotal Premier League relegation clash.

Skubala, who remains in his caretaker role as Leeds continue their search for a permanent new manager, said: “I’ve met Sean a couple of times, he probably doesn’t remember me.

“But yeah, we have a similar guy that I know. He played for (former Chesterfield boss) John Duncan, who actually worked with me a few years ago. I learned a lot off John as well.

“Sadly John’s passed away now, but he was such a good footballing man and both of us probably come from the school of John Duncan in ways.”

Skubala was Loughborough University’s director of football when Duncan was their manager before the former moved on to the Football Association, later taking charge of the national futsal side and then England Under-18s.

“So, yeah I know Sean a little bit and obviously I know he’s a great manager,” Skubala said. “Every manager in the Premier League is great and every team is tough. It will be a tough game on Saturday, no doubt.”

Leeds, one place and a point above third-bottom Everton in the table, have had a series of setbacks in their manager search after sacking Jesse Marsch on February 6.

The Whites have not won a league game since November 5 – nine games ago – while Everton, who appointed Dyche as Frank Lampard’s replacement at the end of January, have lost seven of their previous 10 league matches.

Skubala feels Saturday’s game will hinge on who wins the midfield battle, where Leeds’ American duo of Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie will come up against Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye and Amadou Onana.

“Yes, Lots of thoughts, lots of thinking,” Skubala added. “They’re going to be really physical, we know that, they’re really aggressive.

“They are supreme athletes in the middle of park, so we’ve got to be really good and really competitive on the day to make sure we win that battle in midfield.”

Leeds skipper Liam Cooper, Marc Roca and Luis Sinisterra all remain injury doubts, with the latter least likely to feature.

Pascal Struijk is available after recovering from concussion and club record signing Georginio Rutter is hoping to make his first league start.