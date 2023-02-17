Stuart Kettlewell to stay in caretaker charge of Motherwell for Hearts game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stuart Kettlewell to stay in caretaker charge of Motherwell for Hearts game

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 11.17am
Stuart Kettlewell will have a second game in caretaker charge (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Stuart Kettlewell will have a second game in caretaker charge (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Stuart Kettlewell has been told he will remain in caretaker charge of Motherwell for Sunday’s cinch Premiership clash with Hearts.

Motherwell are understood to have conducted interviews with Grant McCann and Ian Holloway over their managerial vacancy while Jack Ross appears to have stepped back from the process.

But it looks like it will be next week before any announcement is made on a replacement for Steven Hammell.

Kettlewell said: “It’s been made very clear, I have had a conversation with the board, they have asked me to take the team again on Sunday.

“That makes it really clear for the players and everyone surrounding the football club.

“That wee bit of certainty is there and we know what we are going to do for the next couple of days.

“What happens after that, I’ll be brutally honest, I don’t know and there hasn’t been an official decision made on that.

“But that’s fine for me, it gives me an opportunity to go through the next couple of days and understand what information needs to be put across and the demands that need to be returned from the players.

“Players are a creature of habit, they like to know what they are coming into each day. I don’t think you will find any player who wants to be walking in with uncertainty about who is going to be in charge.

“It’s important there is a level of continuity but it’s a very, very short-term level of continuity right now.”

Kettlewell could find himself in the frame to keep taking the team if he delivers another result against Hearts after leading Motherwell to their first league win in 12 matches on Wednesday against St Mirren.

But on his own situation, the former Ross County manager said: “There have been no interviews. From my situation I have been pretty busy preparing the team.

“I am not expecting anything moving forward. My focus has to be on making sure we acquit ourselves right on Sunday.”

Kettlewell arrived at Fir Park in October as lead development coach, charged with taking the reserve and under-18 teams.

The 38-year-old felt he was misrepresented earlier in the week after being asked about his interest in taking charge of the first team on a longer-term basis.

“I need to make this abundantly clear: if the football club felt I could help them and make something better or get results then I would be more than happy to have a conversation,” he said.

“That’s what it is, I mean a conversation. And it would just be a layer or two on to what I have already had in terms of trying to prepare a team.

“There are no guarantees that would filter out of that, I wouldn’t be looking for any guarantees.

“The most important thing for me – and I am not trying to portray myself as the biggest clubman ever – but I want the best for the football club and the staff.”

