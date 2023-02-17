St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson facing injury crisis ahead of Ross County clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson facing injury crisis ahead of Ross County clash

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 12.00pm
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson faces an injury crisis (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson faces an injury crisis (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson faces an injury crisis for the visit of Ross County in the cinch Premiership on Saturday.

Defender Richard Tait (groin) and striker Jonah Ayunga (knee) were already out long term, while striker Alex Greive will be sidelined for three to four weeks with an ankle problem that saw him miss the midweek defeat at Motherwell.

Scott Tanser is waiting to see the extent of his hamstring injury, while Alex Gogic, Keanu Baccus and Curtis Main are all “very, very doubtful” with various injuries for the game against the second-bottom Staggies.

The Buddies squad was depleted during the transfer window when first-team regular Ethan Erhahon moved to Lincoln and 17-year-old Dylan Reid signed for Crystal Palace, while striker Eamonn Brophy joined Ross County on loan and Toyosi Olusanya signed a loan deal with Arbroath.

Robinson is set to have seven teenagers, who have yet to make their first-team debut, on the bench.

He said: “We can’t get a scan (on Tanser) until Tuesday but it doesn’t look promising at the moment.

“Alex Gogic is very, very doubtful for the game, Keanu Baccus is very, very doubtful for the game and Curtis Main is very, very doubtful for the game so you can see where I am going with (this), the squad is going to be tested to the absolute limit.

“We knew that when – under the financial circumstances – we had to move people on during the window, we were going to be pushed if we got injuries and unfortunately, they have all come at the same time.

“I have a lot of belief in the younger players.

“Are they ready to go in and be a top-six side? No, of course they are not. We haven’t given them that game time yet but there’s players in the building waiting on chances. Players with real experience waiting for chances and I have belief in them as well.

“Do we have the depth that we want to kick on or make changes during games?

“Any team that potentially has six or seven starters potentially out – even the top teams – are going to find that a difficult situation.

“But I am not in the habit of making excuses. We deal with it, we get on with it, we make the very best of it and we will put out a very competitive team.”

One silver lining was the prognosis of Greive, with Robinson saying: “It is probably the only positive news we have had on the injury front to be honest.

“We are hoping it will not be quite so serious but it will still be three weeks. We were fearing it could maybe be an end-of-season job.

“But we are looking at three to four weeks with Alex. So that is a huge boost for us considering we don’t have loads and loads of options.”

