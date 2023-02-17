Referee body cameras to be trialled by FA in four adult grassroots leagues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Referee body cameras to be trialled by FA in four adult grassroots leagues

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 12.01pm Updated: February 17 2023, 12.05pm
Handout photo provided by the FA of The FAs first ever bodycam trial for grassroots referees across four selected adult grassroots football leagues in England. Issue date: Friday February 17, 2023. See PA story SOCCER Referees. Photo credit should read: FA Handout Photo/PA Wire.NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
Referee body cameras will be trialled in four adult grassroots leagues in England, starting this weekend.

The intention of the bodycam trial is to improve behaviour and respect from players and spectators towards officials.

The Football Association pilot is the first of its kind anywhere in the world, and comes after permission was granted by the game’s lawmaking body, the International Football Association Board.

The partner leagues trialling the bodycams are in Middlesbrough, Liverpool, Worcester and Essex, the FA said.

The announcement of the trial comes in the week when a majority of referees surveyed by BBC Radio 5 Live reported receiving abuse.

The BBC contacted 7,000 members of the Referees Association and 908 of the 927 respondents – almost 98 per cent – indicated they had experienced verbal abuse from spectators, players, coaches or managers.

More than 30 per cent (293) said they had come in for physical abuse from spectators while a similar number (300) revealed they had had a threat of violence against them or their loved ones.

Meanwhile, the i reported earlier this month that referees in the EFL were secretly recording exchanges on the pitch and after the match in order to protect themselves from false allegations.

Around 100 officials will wear the bodycams in grassroots football within the first three months of the trial and will receive support and training to use the equipment most effectively.

Crucially, the footage will be admissible if required in a disciplinary hearing, the FA said.

If the trial proves successful the bodycams could be rolled out to additional grassroots leagues for the 2023-24 season.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: “Referees are the lifeblood of our game and we thank the IFAB for their support in allowing us to undertake this new grassroots bodycam trial, the first of its nature globally.

“We have listened to feedback from the referee community, and we hope this trial will have a positive impact on the behaviour towards them – so that ultimately they can enjoy officiating in a safe and inclusive environment.”

Sophie, a referee for the North Riding FA, said: “I feel very lucky to take part in this trial. I think it’s going to increase my skills and awareness on how we communicate with players – not only how we conduct ourselves on a matchday, but also being able to take charge of the game with a bit more authority on some occasions.”

Mohammed, who referees for the same association, added: “It’s a defining moment in grassroots football. For me, prevention is better than a cure.

“We don’t want to be reporting misbehaviour about misconduct from players and fining them. We’d rather it didn’t happen.”

