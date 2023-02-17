Sean Dyche wants Everton players to work ‘hard and smart’ in relegation battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sean Dyche wants Everton players to work ‘hard and smart’ in relegation battle

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 12.25pm
Sean Dyche is trying to get Everton’s players playing his way (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sean Dyche is hoping his Everton side will find the right balance in their crunch clash with fellow strugglers Leeds at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Toffees go into the match in the bottom three, one place and one point below their managerless opponents, who are without a win in the Premier League since early November.

It will be Dyche’s third match in charge after a dream start with victory over Arsenal and a more sobering 2-0 defeat by Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Monday.

He said: “Over the two games – of course the derby is a different importance, I’m well aware of that – taking three points, I think most people would go, ‘OK, that’s a reasonable start’.

“Two performances, similar in one way, against two good sides. Not that much in it, not as much as people were suggesting. We didn’t create as much against Liverpool – it’s hard creating really good opportunities away from home. I thought we did create enough against Arsenal.

“So finding that balance of making the team tight but also having enough freedom to go and operate and play forwards and affect the opposition.

“That’s what we’ve been talking about with the players moving into the next game – not just being solid and working hard, which is of course a real prerequisite of mine, but working smart and opening the game up.”

Dyche played down the idea that the game is of particular importance because of Leeds’ proximity in the table, saying: “The Premier League is a very, very unforgiving part of football, every game’s important.

“People could have written off the Arsenal game but we go and win. That’s a very important three points. My focus is on the next game regardless of who it is.

“We’re learning about the players, we’re pushing them hard, we’re pushing their boundaries. Something I’ve been obsessed with for many years is raising the minimum. How can we stop off-days? That’s got to go into performances, and I’m aware we have to do it rapid style.”

Dyche joined Everton amid considerable supporter unrest directed at the club’s hierarchy.

Thousands of fans lined the streets around Goodison Park to protest ahead of the Arsenal game and another demonstration is planned for Saturday.

Dyche has no problem with fans making their voices heard, saying: “I think they’re trying to just get across their point. I’ve got to learn more about that. I haven’t been here to understand the depth of that.

“But all I can say is they’ve been fantastic about the team, fantastic about me being here. They have a right to have a voice, fans. I certainly haven’t got a problem with that.

“And if they can push that voice into the right avenues when the whistle blows, that’s what we’re after, and they’ve done it fantastically so far.

“Our fans will be a big part going forward to make the feeling of the stadium right and to make it a horrible and hard place to play.”

Dyche is still getting to know the Everton players and revealed he has had a conversation with 20-year-old defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who is attracting attention for his form on loan at PSV Eindhoven.

“I spoke to him, just to catch up, say hello, let him know who I was,” said Dyche, who declined to say whether Branthwaite is in his thinking for next season.

“He’s going along nicely, wasn’t playing early season, got through into the team and has done nicely and played well, and he’s enjoying the experience. That’ll be a great part of his development.”

