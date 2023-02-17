Lauren Bell: England have put controversial run-out against India behind them

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lauren Bell insists England have “put to bed” the controversial run-out which decided her side’s last match against India ahead of their T20 World Cup meeting.

On the final day of the English international schedule last summer, Charlie Dean was run out backing up at the non-striker’s end by Deepti Sharma to secure India the win at Lord’s.

The dismissal sparked a debate that went all around the world, but seamer Bell is adamant it has not been spoken about ahead of Saturday’s clash.

“I think that’s very much put to bed now,” Bell said. “We don’t think about it, don’t talk about it as a team.”

Deepti Sharma caused controversy at Lord’s last year (Steven Paston/PA)

On whether there had been any discussions over ensuring players remained in their crease to prevent that type of dismissal, Bell said: “No, there hasn’t been.

“Honestly, it doesn’t get discussed. I think that’s just something that happened in the summer and it’s very much been left there for sure.”

England have started their T20 World Cup campaign with two successive victories against West Indies and Ireland, but India offer a different challenge.

India won the series comfortably when they toured England last summer, winning three consecutive one-day internationals, but Heather Knight’s side have not lost a match since.

Bell believes England will not change their attacking approach, which has seen them chase their victory targets inside 15 overs in their first two matches.

“I think it’s a really big game,” Bell said.

“India obviously are great opposition, but I think we are going in really confident. We’ve been playing really good cricket and moving in the right direction.

“I think irrelevant of the opponent we’re facing, that is the style we want to play in and we want to be really, really confident and really aggressive.

“That’s how we’ll come out in the game tomorrow and pushing forward, that’s how we want to play our cricket.”