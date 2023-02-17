Kyogo Furuhashi recovers from injury to boost Celtic ahead of Aberdeen clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kyogo Furuhashi recovers from injury to boost Celtic ahead of Aberdeen clash

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 2.44pm
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi is fit again (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi is fit again (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ange Postecoglou gave Celtic fans a boost by confirming top striker Kyogo Furuhashi has recovered from a shoulder injury.

There was some concern from the Parkhead stands when the Japan international had to go off in the first half of last Saturday’s convincing 5-1 cup win over St Mirren at Celtic Park.

Celtic face Rangers in the keenly-awaited ViaPlay Cup final at Hampden Park next Sunday and – ahead of the visit of Aberdeen in the cinch Premiership on Saturday – the Hoops boss had some good news for the Parkhead fans.

He said: “Kyogo is fine. He trained today, had a session yesterday and is good to go.

“I think I said after the game, I was pretty relaxed about it.

“He had a similar one last year and I think he missed one session and played the next game.

“So it wasn’t anything that we were overly-concerned about and, from our perspective, if it wasn’t right, it wasn’t right, we move on and deal with it.

“He missed a session to get some treatment on it and has trained the last two days so no issues.

“The only one from last week is David Turnbull got a knock and will miss tomorrow, that’s it, everyone else is OK.”

Postecoglou stressed that all his focus was on Aberdeen – “you can’t have your mind on the final when you have a game tomorrow” – and expects a tough match against the Dons, who have Barry Robson in interim charge following the sacking of Jim Goodwin last month.

Since Goodwin departed, in the wake of a 6-0 defeat by Hibernian at Easter Road, the Dons have lost 3-1 at home to St Mirren and beaten Motherwell 3-1 at Pittodrie.

Postecoglou, whose side have lost only one league game this season and who lead Rangers by nine points at the top of the table, said: “It is always a challenge when you are meeting a team with a new manager.

“Barry has had a couple of games, in the first game they had a man sent off really early and they had a good result and a good performance in the last game.

“They had a weekend off which means he has had a chance to work with the team so we have to be ready for that.

“We know that at their best, they are a good side. They have some good individual players that can hurt you, particularly in an attacking sense so we have to be ready for it but at the same time, our form has been pretty good for quite a while now and particularly at home.

“If we start the game well and play to our tempo, we know we will be hard to stop.”

Despite winning 12 and drawing one of his 13 games as Gers boss, Michael Beale admitted the probability of winning the title back from Parkhead was “low”.

However, Postecoglou kept his distance from Beale’s prediction, saying: “I haven’t heard the comments. I don’t really pay an interest to it.”

