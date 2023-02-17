Alex Mitchell enjoying the challenge of first-team football at St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alex Mitchell enjoying the challenge of first-team football at St Johnstone

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 3.03pm
St Johnstone’s Alex Mitchell loving life in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Johnstone's Alex Mitchell loving life in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Alex Mitchell has revealed his time at St Johnstone is exposing him to the harsh realities of first-team football in contrast to academy life.

The 21-year-old defender came through the youth ranks at Millwall and had loan spells at Bromley and Leyton Orient before he arrived in Perth for another loan spell last summer.

Ahead of the trip to cinch Premiership bottom side Dundee United on Saturday, where Saints will look to build on their seven-point lead over their Tayside rivals, Mitchell spoke about the challenges of making it as a footballer north of the border.

He said: “I knew it would be really hard here because the standard of opposition is really good as well as the competition in the team.

“It has been a really mentally draining season for me because it has been the toughest. I have had to really push myself. As a person and as a player I am really improving.

“I feel like my mentality is getting better as the season goes on because it is such a ruthless league.

“It is the constant pressure to win games. I have only been playing professionally for two years and have been adapting from academy football.

“That’s why it has been really tough.

“When you are trying to make it you have to look after yourself. I signed a scholarship at Millwall when I was 16 and there were about 10 of us and now I am the only one in that age group left.

“When you are at an academy and in development, it is not about winning at all.

“You could get beat 3-0 but if you think the manager thinks you have had a good game, that’s all that matters.

“Whereas in a football match it doesn’t matter how you win as long as you win and that’s the reality of football, jobs are on the line, you are working for a wage, you are playing for a club which people have supported all their lives.

“That’s the difference. I am getting used to it and the season has been really big for getting used to it.

“I have loved it, I don’t think it is a challenge that I have been losing so far, I feel like I have been doing well.

“Also, off the pitch, living on my own away from home, it is the first season I have done that.

“Obviously that’s been quite mentally tough getting used to that. But as a person and as a footballer, I think I’m growing.”

