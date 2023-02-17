Tottenham boss Antonio Conte wants to come back to work – Cristian Stellini

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte wants to come back to work – Cristian Stellini

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 3.21pm
Antonio Conte has been told to rest by doctors (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)
Antonio Conte has been told to rest by doctors (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is already eyeing a return to action despite being told to rest by doctors following his recent operation.

The 53-year-old is currently in Italy and will not be on the touchline for Sunday’s visit of West Ham after he encountered a setback following surgery to remove his gallbladder on February 1.

Conte was back at work eight days after his medical procedure and present for the defeats at Leicester and AC Milan but now faces a period away.

It means Cristian Stellini will again step up and take on first-team duties but he has already had his boss in his ear expressing a desire to return.

“Health is more important than football and this is the reason why the club, Antonio and the doctors decided to take this responsibility and leave Antonio in Italy after the last game. We don’t know the time. He needs to rest,” Stellini revealed.

“We have a call every day, many times in a day, probably three times per day and every time he wants to come back.

“He repeats every day, ‘I want to come back Cristian, I’m sorry but how was training, tomorrow we have to organise something particular, we have to organise the team, what do you feel, what do you think,’ but he wants to come back. That is every time in his sentences.”

Stellini refused to put a timescale on Conte’s return but will get the chance to continue his good record while deputising this weekend.

He has won both fixtures for Spurs when Conte was unavailable against Marseille and Manchester City and achieved three wins out of three when deputising at Inter Milan during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

“I have the same authority before he came back,” Stellini added.

“Since the moment he came back after two days Antonio’s feeling was that maybe he underestimated the procedure after the surgery. Coming close to the (Leicester) game, the stress, the tension he lives normally before the game created some problems.

“When they checked with the doctor, with the club, they spoke for a long time about this and the decision was this. He needs to take it easy again. He will come back soon but not like he hoped.

“The doctor thinks about the timing and they have an idea but it is really a feeling from Antonio. He explained very well that the surgery was not an easy surgery.

“It was a surgery with emergency. The inflammation was big and maybe they underestimated this situation.

“He needs time to be 100 per cent and Antonio not at 100 per cent is not Antonio. That creates stress and overstress and this is dangerous after a surgery like that.”

Changes could be made following back-to-back defeats and with Son Heung-min’s poor form continuing.

AC Milan v Tottenham Hotspur – UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 – First Leg – San Siro Stadium
Richarlison is now fully recovered from a recent hamstring injury (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

Richarlison, a £60million summer signing from Everton, could benefit after fully recovering from his recent hamstring injury.

Stellini said: “We missed Richy. In the best moment we had him at the start of the season, he was a player who changed our game, he changed the pace of the game during the game and when he started.

“We’ve lost him sometimes and we have to accept it and work to have him back at the top and his performance now I think could be good.”

