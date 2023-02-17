It’s really difficult – David Moyes sympathetic as Antonio Conte misses derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
It’s really difficult – David Moyes sympathetic as Antonio Conte misses derby

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 3.52pm
David Moyes knows the difficulty of managing while absent from the touchline (Mike Egerton/PA)
David Moyes knows the difficulty of managing while absent from the touchline (Mike Egerton/PA)

David Moyes spoke of the difficulty of managing while absent from the touchline ahead of West Ham’s trip to face Tottenham, who will be without their boss Antonio Conte on Sunday.

Conte revealed on Thursday he will not return to work until he is fully recovered from his recent gallbladder surgery, and has remained in Italy to recuperate.

In September 2020, Moyes was absent from the West Ham dugout for four matches when he contracted Covid-19, and expressed his sympathy for his opposite number’s situation.

“It’s really difficult,” the Hammers manager said.

“If you’re a manager, the one place you want to be is on the touchline and with the team, you always feel it’s very difficult to have an effect and you feel really responsible.

“During Covid it was really hard watching the games from the flat I was in and trying to watch it and send some messages at half-time and leaving people to it.

“But it also taught me another bit, about having to sit back and take the emotion out of it – I’ve tried to learn a little bit from Covid.

“So I’m sure Antonio (Conte) won’t want to be at home, but obviously his health is the most important thing and we wish him well.

“It’s important for Antonio that he looks after himself.

“He would be a miss for any team, but they’ve got a really good group of players and I’m sure they’ll do a job.”

West Ham have been struggling at the wrong end of the Premier League this season, but have started to turn things around after a three-game unbeaten run.

A significant win over fellow relegation battlers Everton was followed by back-to-back draws, at high-flying Newcastle and last Saturday at home to Chelsea.

Moyes expects a difficult match when the London rivals meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and urged his side to be positive going into the game.

“I don’t think there ever is a good time to play Tottenham because they’ve got a host of good players, a really good team,” he said.

“I couldn’t put it down to any good time, but obviously this is the time we’ve got the game and we have time to play them.

“We’ll try and go into the game really positive, we will try and show the form we have been finding a little bit more at the moment, so if we can do that it will be a good game.”

