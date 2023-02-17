Jack Baldwin expecting few surprises when Ross County take on St Mirren

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County defender Jack Baldwin expects few surprises from St Mirren when they meet in the cinch Premiership in Paisley on Saturday.

The two teams met in Dingwall in November with the home side coming from 2-1 down to win 3-2.

Malky Mackay’s side have mostly struggled since then but have rallied in recent weeks with their 2-1 defeat against Rangers at Ibrox in their last outing the first loss in four league games and they sit one point ahead of bottom side Dundee United.

St Mirren’s 2-1 defeat against Motherwell at Fir Park on Wednesday night means they have lost three in a row for the first time this season and Baldwin is hoping County can capitalise on any fragility.

The 29-year-old told the Staggies’ official Twitter account: “I have said similar things before with regards to playing teams multiple times throughout the year.

“They are not going to differ much from when they were up here so we will understand what challenges they will bring us and how we can exploit them as well.

“We work on that throughout the week and it will be no different this week.

“Obviously they are fresh off the back of a defeat this week so they will want to put that right but for us, we are looking to impose ourselves on the game and keep the momentum that we picked up recently going.

“The mood in the camp has been good. We have had a few good performances recently. Things have picked up a bit.

“Obviously we had the weekend off when the Scottish Cup fixtures were on but it was a chance to get some good work done this week on the training ground ready for a big part of our season with the next few weeks ahead.”