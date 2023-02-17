Barry Robson: Aberdeen taking time to appoint new manager is not a bad thing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Barry Robson: Aberdeen taking time to appoint new manager is not a bad thing

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 5.01pm
Barry Robson continues in caretaker charge of Aberdeen (PA)
Barry Robson continues in caretaker charge of Aberdeen (PA)

Aberdeen caretaker manager Barry Robson believes there is nothing wrong with keeping the players on their toes as the Dons’ search for a new boss continues.

Chairman Dave Cormack this week stressed they would take their time with the process and carry out due diligence before any serious talks with candidates after sacking both Stephen Glass and Jim Goodwin in the past 12 months.

Incoming chief executive Alan Burrows will be involved in the process after he completes his move from Motherwell on February 27.

Robson was appointed to his interim role with the assistance of coach Steve Agnew after Goodwin’s departure on January 29 and he recorded victory over Motherwell in his second game.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip to Celtic Park, Robson countered suggestions that the lengthy process could cause damaging uncertainty among the players.

“You could argue that but you could also argue it’s going to keep players on their toes,” the former Celtic, Dundee United and Aberdeen player said.

“You are always getting watched, you are always getting judged. Another manager is going to come in here, whoever it is, everyone is watching, so you need to be on your toes and be a good professional. If you are that, you will always succeed in this game.

“There’s a lot of good professionals in there and they have been a joy to work with over the past few weeks.

“You have got to be careful, we had players come off a lot of big games that never went well for them so you can’t just come in and really try and hammer down what we are going to do, it doesn’t work like that. We are just trying to keep building on the positives.

“Myself and Steve are actually looking forward to the game. I think we’ve been positive in the last couple of games. I think everyone can see that.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s a difficult game, you’re going down to play the best team in the country but we’re positive and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Robson has earned praise from his players over his training methods but he remained coy when asked whether he had thrown his hat in the ring.

“I’ve been working a lot over the years, in the background on building models on how I want to play,” he said.

“I have visited clubs and followed managers. I sat and watched Derek McInnes for a few years and went to see how other clubs do things.

“I was offered a position to be a manager on the day I retired but I turned it down because I wanted to go and learn, I wanted to work and build my own ideas.

“I’m glad the players have enjoyed training because I knew that they would.

“But in terms of you wanting me to come out and say ‘I am going to want to be the next Aberdeen manager’, I don’t think it’s the right time for me to be saying that.

“The club have made it clear where they stand. I spoke to the board last week so nothing’s really changed.

“All we want to do is build on the positive of last week where we had two really good performances, I thought.”

