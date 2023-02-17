Stuart Broad and James Anderson celebrate milestone – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association February 17 2023, 6.23pm Stuart Broad (left) and James Anderson (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 17. Cricket It was celebration time for two England stars. An incredible 1,000 Test wickets between @StuartBroad8 and @Jimmy9 in Tests they have played together 👏Greatness.🇳🇿 #NZvENG 🏴 pic.twitter.com/SaqtekNveh— England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 17, 2023 The Nighthawk was out in full force. The fact that #NightHawk is trending about sums up how much fun we’re having as an England team right now & how our supporters are smiling along with us!— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) February 17, 2023 What a view! That sunset 😍#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/fjA0xnq46z— England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 17, 2023 Ollie Robinson’s fans were out in force. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/oRyoK4qNj1— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) February 17, 2023 Sam Billings enjoyed the Nou Camp. Football A young Lioness. Golf Everybody wanted a glimpse. The roars have returned to Riv pic.twitter.com/TpNzJzjZM8— The Genesis Invitational (@thegenesisinv) February 17, 2023 Basketball Happy 60th birthday to NBA superstar Michael Jordan. Wishing His Airness, Michael Jordan a Happy 6️⃣0️⃣th Birthday! 🎂🏀A perfect time to rediscover our #𝐏𝐒𝐆𝐱𝐉𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐧 collection ➡️ https://t.co/UkWah9n4IN pic.twitter.com/8Uhn0Y8NkJ— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) February 17, 2023 Happy Birthday, Michael Jordan 🥳— Hall of Fame— 5x MVP— 6x NBA Champ— 6x Finals MVP— 10x Scoring Champ— 14x All-Star— 11x All-NBA— 10x All-NBA 1st team— 9x All-Defense — 3x ASG MVP— 1984 ROTY— 1x DPOY— 2x Olympic Gold Medalist — NBA 50th and 75th Anniversary Team pic.twitter.com/lTIiBGp469— NBA Muse (@NBAMuse24) February 17, 2023 Formula One Lewis Hamilton revealed his helmet for this season. 2023 HELMET 💥 pic.twitter.com/9s3CSgwYgE— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) February 16, 2023 Yuki Tsunoda enjoyed some VIP treatment as Juventus drew with Nantes in the Europa League. 初めてサッカー生で観ました！チームからのサプライズでユニフォームまで🤯やっぱスポーツは現地で観ると全然違う…First live game ✅ these Juventus guys are pretty good this football thing, thanks for the invite and showing me around! pic.twitter.com/LS8NrVF1H9— 角田裕毅/Yuki Tsunoda (@yukitsunoda07) February 17, 2023 Already a subscriber? 