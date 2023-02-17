PGMOL confirms video assistant referee Lee Mason has left organisation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
PGMOL confirms video assistant referee Lee Mason has left organisation

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 8.25pm
VAR Lee Mason has left PGMOL by mutual consent (Catherine Ivill/PA)


PGMOL has confirmed that video assistant referee Lee Mason has left the organisation by mutual consent.

Mason caused controversy last weekend after failing to spot an offside in the build-up to Brentford’s equaliser against Arsenal.

Christian Norgaard appeared to be in an offside position before providing an assist for Ivan Toney to level the score for the Bees, who went on to take a point at the Emirates.

Mason had not been selected as a VAR for the next round of Premier League fixtures taking place this weekend, and PGMOL confirmed in a statement on Friday night that the referee had departed.

The statement said: “PGMOL can confirm that Video Assistant Referee Lee Mason has departed the organisation by mutual consent.

“Lee was a Premier League referee for 15 years and oversaw 287 top-flight matches during that time, with his last coming during the closing stages of the 2021/22 season.

“His full career in the professional game saw the 51-year-old officiate in over 500 fixtures after he progressed to the Football League in 1998.

“We would like to thank Lee for his dedicated service to the professional game and wish him all the best for the future.”

Mason’s mistake was not an isolated incident as John Brooks wrongly disallowed a goal for Brighton against Crystal Palace last Saturday too and the errors prompted chief refereeing officer at PGMOL Howard Webb to contact Arsenal and Brighton, as well as call a meeting of all Premier League officials at Stockley Park on Tuesday.

With Mason’s decision allowing Brentford to equalise, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described the error as unacceptable.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described the the equaliser as unacceptable (John Walton/PA)


He said: “We ended the game, after analysing all the evidence that we’ve had with the images, with a huge anger and disappointment.

“That wasn’t a human error, that was a big not conceiving and understanding your job and that’s not acceptable, I’m sorry.

“That costs Arsenal two points that’s not going to be restored. We’re going to have to find those two points somewhere in the league.

“At the same time we appreciate the apology and the explanations and we got a lot of sympathy from colleagues in the industry and in football who say that we cannot play the game with the integrity like we do. That’s it. We have to move on.

“It’s not for me to judge. It’s not about someone making a mistake and then let’s crucify him.

“It’s trying to do the best that we can together to have a fairer sport and make the decisions clearer and better. Hopefully that will help because of what happened last weekend.”

