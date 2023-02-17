Queen’s Park stay top despite draw with Raith

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Queen’s Park clung onto top spot in the cinch Scottish Championship despite having to settle for a 1-1 draw against Raith Rovers at Ochilview.

The Spiders saw their poor recent run extend to just one win in seven games but Dundee’s shock defeat to Morton left them still top by two points, albeit having played a game more than their closest rivals.

A clever shot on the turn by Connor Shields in the 51st minute gave hope to Owen Coyle’s men that they were set to return to winning ways.

But the visitors responded well with Scott Brown bringing a fine save out of home keeper Calum Ferrie just before the hour mark.

Rovers grabbed their equaliser in the 75th minute when Ferrie saved an initial penalty from on-loan William Akio, only for the same player to react fastest to slot in the rebound.