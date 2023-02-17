Napoli stretch Serie A advantage to 18 points with victory over Sassuolo By Press Association February 17 2023, 10.27pm Napoli secured a 2-0 win to go 18 points clear at the top of Serie A (Massimo Paolone/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up High-flying Napoli continued their bid for Serie A glory after moving 18 points clear at the top of the table with a 2-0 win against Sassuolo. Luciano Spalletti took charge of his 1000th game as a coach and his team got off to a great start when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia gave them the lead. Serie A top goalscorer Victor Osimhen got their second with an incredible strike into the bottom corner from a tight angle, ensuring Napoli extended their lead at the summit. Everything Victor Osimhen touches turns to goals right now! 🔥How did he score from there!? pic.twitter.com/XOms2T47TG— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 17, 2023 Almeria suffered their third consecutive LaLiga loss after Girona beat them 6-2. Struggling Auxerre, who are second from bottom in Ligue 1, stunned Lyon as goals from Gaetan Perrin and Jubal saw them come from behind to win 2-1. In the Bundesliga, Augsburg returned to winning ways as Fredrik Jensen’s late goal saw them hand Hoffenheim a fourth straight league loss with a 1-0 win. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Trial hears hunter fired shot which killed man near Dundee 2 Perth pub home to scene of historic royal murder at risk of closure 3 Storm Otto causes chaos in Tayside and Fife 4 Carer’s £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user’s bank card 5 Search launched for Dundee teenager, 15, missing for several days 6 Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers 3 7 First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes 8 Carnoustie school faces week-long closure after Storm Otto roof damage 9 Barry Martin funeral: Fife firefighter given hero’s send off as thousands line Royal Mile 10 Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s More from The Courier Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray praises 'hunger and desrie' of 'erratic' goal hero William… St Johnstone on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell could have been a rowing star Dundee title charge stalled by gutsy Greenock Morton 3 Queen's Park v Raith Rovers talking points as William Akio goal keeps unbeaten… Police probe theft from parked car in Montrose SNP 'may be forced to wait until 2026 Holyrood election for de facto referendum'… Listen: Stooshie podcast – Scottish Labour party conference special Friday court round-up — Child threat and one-minute police chase 5 talking points as Anas Sarwar outlines life for Labour after Nicola Sturgeon JIM SPENCE: Dundee United must replace fear with bravery to complete long walk to… Editor's Picks SNP ‘may be forced to wait until 2026 Holyrood election for de facto referendum’ after Nicola Sturgeon resignation Friday court round-up — Child threat and one-minute police chase JIM SPENCE: Dundee United must replace fear with bravery to complete long walk to top flight safety Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers Pizza giant Domino’s fired up for Forfar outlet planning battle REBECCA BAIRD: Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library opened my eyes to toxic book club mindset No ‘current’ plans for Perth and Crieff to emulate Dundee’s low emission zone Kate Forbes ‘still to make up her mind’ over decision to stand Barry Martin funeral: Fife firefighter given hero’s send off as thousands line Royal Mile School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross – updated weekly Most Commented 1 Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers 2 KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland 3 COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon's dedication to Scotland and its people cannot be doubted 4 Planner's 'significant concerns' could derail giant Coupar Angus solar farm scheme 5 NHS Tayside ‘sorry’ after promoting cervical cancer smears without word ‘women’ 6 Gender reform has stalled - but it's not the only SNP plan heading for trouble 7 EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland's next first minister 8 £300k Ferry cycle route 'placemaking' budget 'should go to local artists' 9 Demolition of former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry approved 10 Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will 'decimate business'