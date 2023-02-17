Romaine Sawyers strikes late as Cardiff snatch win over Reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Romaine Sawyers strikes late as Cardiff snatch win over Reading

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 10.33pm
Romaine Sawyers, centre, scores Cardiff’s late winner (Nick Potts/PA)
Romaine Sawyers, centre, scores Cardiff's late winner (Nick Potts/PA)

Romaine Sawyers scored the goal that earned Cardiff their first home win for 111 days as they beat Reading 1-0 at Cardiff City Stadium.

The Bluebirds fans had to wait until the 91st minute for their team’s 19th shot of the night to break the deadlock and it pushed new boss Sabri Lamouchi’s men five points clear of the relegation zone.

Their last triumph in the Welsh capital had been 10 matches ago – nine in the league and one FA Cup tie – on October 29 against Rotherham.

For Lamouchi, the third manager at the club this season, his first away win at Birmingham on Tuesday night was quickly followed by his first at home.

As for Paul Ince’s Reading side, they will feel hard done by having survived for 90 minutes at a time of suffering so many injuries. Having ended a run of five games without a win with a 2-1 home triumph over Rotherham earlier in the week, which took them 11 points clear of the drop zone, this was a point lost at the death.

Reading’s only real attack in the first half came in the 23rd minute when Andy Carroll flicked on a ball to put fellow front runner Femi Azeez into space on the right side of the Bluebirds box. His cross was aimed at Carroll, but Tom McIntyre got in front of him and headed over.

Scott Dann picked up a yellow card for pulling back Kion Etete as Cardiff flooded forward. That gave Perry Ng a chance to emulate his sensational free-kick from the Birmingham game and he almost did it again. He got the ball over the wall from 25 yards out but saw his shot hit the side netting having just missed the top right corner of Joe Lumley’s goal.

Reading started the second half more brightly and pushed Cardiff deeper into their half.

They won a couple of corners and free-kicks and almost took advantage of a slip by Ryan Allsop as he attempted to clear a back pass in the 67th minute. The Cardiff keeper’s air shot gave Yakou Meite the chance to dive in at the loose ball, but even though he got to it Allsop was able to save his blushes.

Cardiff got their second wind late on and twice hit the woodwork in the 74th and 77th minutes. Top scorer Callum Robinson curled a right-footed shot from inside the ‘D’ onto the crossbar and then Sheyi Ojo bounced a shot on top of the bar and away.

They kept going and got their reward in stoppage time when Amadou Mbengue’s clearance dropped to Sawyers, whose bouncing half-volley from 20 yards through a crowd of players left Lumley wrong-footed and helpless.

