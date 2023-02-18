Cristian Stellini can count on Ryan Mason when Tottenham take on West Ham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cristian Stellini can count on Ryan Mason when Tottenham take on West Ham

By Press Association
February 18 2023, 12.03pm
Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason guided the team to victory over Manchester City (John Walton/PA)
Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason guided the team to victory over Manchester City (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini is again without Antonio Conte but knows he can count on Ryan Mason for Sunday’s visit of West Ham.

Conte is back in Italy under doctors orders to rest after rushing his return from gallbladder surgery to be on the touchline for defeats at Leicester and AC Milan.

It was Conte’s number two Stellini who led the team to a memorable victory over Manchester City earlier this month but he was quick to praise the support of first-team coach Mason, who had a seven-game spell as Spurs’ caretaker boss in 2021.

Mason’s presence was also talked up by Stellini when they combined to help Tottenham win in Marseille with suspended Conte in the stand and the duo will aim to secure more success this weekend.

Asked if Mason could become a manager, Stellini insisted: “Yeah I think so.

“He is young, he needs time and experience but probably I am not the right person to give him suggestions because he has studied a lot and he wants to improve.

“He has a good character to be a coach and to lead a club, but he needs experience like everyone.

“I think one of the best skills for a coach is clarity. To not create confusion, so he has many details, many ideas, many players to make a choice and to filter all this is an important skill.

“Ryan has the character and this type of skill and I think this is an important skill for a great coach.”

Stellini explained on Friday how Conte’s coaching staff were making decisions as a collective in the absence of their manager.

Team selection will be a similar process and the form of Son Heung-min, who has only scored in four matches all season, could result in a change in attack.

“We have experience with Sonny, we have experience with Richarlison, we have experience with Deki Kulusevski from the bench and they change the game,” Stellini said.

“This is normal and it is normal for everyone, not because you have an important player he has to play compulsory.

“If he needs to play sometimes, also he needs to rest because we have a tough fixture (list). We have a tough moment and we play many times. Sometimes you have to change the player and also to (help them) perform better.”

What Spurs will not tinker with – despite their inconsistent form – is Conte’s favoured 3-4-3 formation, even though injuries leave them with only one left-wing-back option but six attacking players.

Stellini added: “I don’t know if you’re thinking to change to a back four (but) we have only two or three full-backs.

“Nothing changed, this is our shape. It’s not about the strikers you have. We have the same full-backs and the same wing-backs.

“We have to adapt at the moment and probably in the future some players will have to play in a position they are not usually used in and we will do this, accept this and we will work with the players to be at their best.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented