Wout Weghorst sees room for improvement after hectic start to life at Man Utd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Wout Weghorst sees room for improvement after hectic start to life at Man Utd

By Press Association
February 18 2023, 1.37pm Updated: February 18 2023, 1.43pm
Manchester United forward Wout Weghorst (Adam Davy/PA)
Manchester United forward Wout Weghorst (Adam Davy/PA)

Wout Weghorst feels things can only get better after a positive start to his Manchester United career.

The 30-year-old Dutchman joined United in January on a loan deal from Burnley until the end of the season, having spent the first half of the campaign in Turkey with Besiktas.

Weghorst has started all nine games since joining Erik ten Hag’s side, and scored his first goal in the Carabao Cup win at Nottingham Forest last month.

Wout Weghorst scores his first goal for Manchester United
Wout Weghorst scores his first goal for Manchester United (Tim Goode/PA)

United return to Premier League action against Leicester on Sunday, when Weghorst will be aiming to help strengthen the team’s hold on a Champions League spot.

“It’s good and I’m happy. That’s the thing that I wanted before I came here, to be part of it, to be important and the start overall is good,” Weghorst told the club’s media.

“There is room for improvement and things can go better but, as a beginning, the most important thing is that we are keeping on track like we are doing now by winning the games.

“Of course you want to have as much of a contribution in it by scoring goals and feeling important. There is a little bit of room for improvement still, but we keep going.”

Weghorst hopes it will not be long before he can celebrate a goal at Old Trafford.

Wout Weghorst is still awaiting a goal at Old Trafford
Wout Weghorst is still awaiting a goal at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Whether it’s the first one or not, at the end as a striker you want to score goals,” Weghorst said.

“That’s the best feeling, the most amazing feeling and is what you are doing it for as a striker.

“I am waiting for the first one here at Old Trafford. Unfortunately it has taken a little bit too long already for myself, but I have to stay quiet and just work really hard and do my thing.

“Then hopefully that will come soon. I think that will be a special moment.”

United will be looking to maintain momentum on their return to action following the 2-2 draw away at Barcelona in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Marcus Rashford scored one and set up another as Manchester United drew 2-2 at Barcelona
Marcus Rashford scored one and set up another as Manchester United drew 2-2 at Barcelona (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Antony, Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial missed the trip to Spain because of injury, while Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer were suspended.

Ten Hag said he was not sure if any of the injured trio would return against Leicester, but is happy to welcome back the suspended duo.

“You don’t want to miss them in the squad, in Barcelona. They are important players for our team,” the United boss said.

“They are back in the squad (for Sunday), which is good. That will strengthen the squad, so we will have a good team.”

Midfielder Casemiro, however, must serve the last of his three-game domestic ban.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Graham Brown. Plans have been lodged for three houses on the site of Wellbank smiddy. Picture shows; Wellbank smiddy. Wellbank. Supplied by Google/Angus Council Date; 14/02/2023
Family firm launches bid for houses on site of Angus village smiddy
2
Police van on Scott Street. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Man, 28, charged with assault and breach of bail in Dundee
3
Mark Ogren arriving at Tannadice on Saturday. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Mark Ogren keeps the faith and what next for…
4
The A9 is closed northbound close to Dunblane and Doune due to a crash. Image: Google Maps
Three people taken to hospital following crash which closed A9 at Dunblane
5
This amazing Angus church is one of the properties you can buy for £70k. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus properties for £70k or less
6
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
2
7
Comrie crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Four people taken to hospital following ‘head-on’ collision in Comrie
8
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
10
9
Police attended the disturbance in St Andrews on Friday night. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Man, 22, and teenager, 15, charged following a ‘disturbance’ in St Andrews
10
Crash Charleston Drive. Image: supplied
Man charged following crash that left car on its roof and closed busy Dundee…

More from The Courier

The memorial for Brianna Ghey in St Pauls Square, Perth Image: Phil Hannah
Pictures: Crowds gather in Perth to remember trans teen Brianna Ghey
Barry Keoghan. Image: PA
Broughty Ferry based movie star picks up best supporting actor at BAFTAS
Dundee City Council is set to stop providing funding for Big Noise Douglas. Image: Big Noise Douglas
Last ditch plea to save council funding for Big Noise Douglas programme
Kane Ritchie-Hosler started the match. Image: Craig Brown.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler on 'frustrating' afternoon for Dunfermline as he vows Pars will 'bounce back'
James McPake's side drew 1-1 at home to Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown.
3 Dunfermline v Airdrie talking points - Should Pars fans be worried Falkirk have…
To go with story by Adele Merson. Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists and a member of the A9 Safety Group, says the Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures. Picture shows; Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists and a member of the A9 Safety Group.. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
NEIL GREIG: Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures
The pressure has been lifted from St Johnstone after Saturday's win. Image: Shutterstock.
ERIC NICOLSON: Don't move the goalposts - staying up is success for St Johnstone…
Tam O'Brien aims to skipper Arbroath to safety. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media
Arbroath: 5 key Championship survival factors as Angus side make a point at Cove…
Glamis Castle gardener Steve Bell prepares some snowdrops for planting. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Glamis Castle visitors lay carpet of snowdrops to welcome spring
Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister
5

Editor's Picks

Most Commented