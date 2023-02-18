Tom Bradshaw hat-trick earns Millwall victory over Sheffield United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tom Bradshaw’s second hat-trick of the season gave Millwall a dramatic 3-2 victory over second-placed Sheffield United that lifted them back into the Championship play-off places.

The Blades hauled themselves level twice in what was an absorbing encounter at The Den, but their promotion hopes took another dent as they fell to a second defeat in a week.

That gave third-placed Middlesbrough a chance to close the gap further after their midweek win at Bramall Lane, as the Lions bounced back from their loss at Coventry to move up to fifth ahead of the 3pm kick-offs.

Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham had to receive treatment after a first-minute collision with Millwall captain Jake Cooper.

He soldiered on and was soon called into action as Zian Flemming’s pass ran on to put Bradshaw through on goal, but Foderingham stood firm in saving with his legs.

In just the sixth minute, however, the home side were in front anyway as Oliver Burke, playing against one of his old clubs, found Bradshaw in space in the area and this time he rifled his shot in at the near post.

The Lions were well and truly in the mood and they almost doubled their lead after 14 minutes when Flemming went on a good run before finding Burke, whose shot was pushed behind by Foderingham.

The Blades were struggling to get going and were perhaps fortunate not to concede a penalty when Foderingham felled Bradshaw in the area, only for the assistant to flag for offside, although replays suggested the Millwall striker was onside.

They made the most of that let-off by drawing level in the 39th minute when Tommy Doyle’s free-kick found the bottom corner despite Millwall goalkeeper George Long getting a hand to it.

United began the second half far better than they had started the first and almost went ahead when Oli McBurnie’s pass put Daniel Jebbison through, but Long made a vital save.

Its importance was only heightened by Millwall regaining the lead after 63 minutes when Flemming passed to Andreas Voglsammer on the left and from his cross Bradshaw’s header found the bottom corner.

The Blades came close to hauling themselves level again eight minutes later when Chris Basham’s back-post header from Oliver Norwood’s header was kept out by Long, as was his follow-up.

But a second equaliser arrived with eight minutes left when substitute James McAtee showed great footwork in receiving Jayden Bogle’s cut-back before firing into the roof of the net.

However, Millwall refused to be denied and they found a winner in the 88th minute when Voglsammer’s superb low ball gave Bradshaw an open goal in which to complete his hat-trick.