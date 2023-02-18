Millwall boss Gary Rowett hails hat-trick hero Tom Bradshaw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Millwall boss Gary Rowett hails hat-trick hero Tom Bradshaw

By Press Association
February 18 2023, 3.57pm
Millwall manager Gary Rowett (Victoria Jones/PA)
Millwall manager Gary Rowett (Victoria Jones/PA)

Millwall manager Gary Rowett wishes striker Tom Bradshaw could play in front of the TV cameras every week after his second hat-trick of the season earned a dramatic 3-2 win over Sheffield United.

The 30-year-old’s previous treble also came when Sky Sports broadcasted from The Den as he put Watford to the sword in October and his latest heroics gave the Lions’ play-off hopes a timely boost.

He also haunted one of his former bosses as he dealt a second blow in a week to the promotion hopes of the Blades, who are managed by the man who signed him for Barnsley in 2016, Paul Heckingbottom.

After looking like they were surging towards a return to the Premier League not long ago, Heckingbottom’s side will be increasingly worried about opening the door to third-placed Middlesbrough.

Rowett was more concerned with his matchwinner, however, saying: “I’ve just said downstairs that I think on Amazon you can buy fake cameras.

“I’m going to put them around the ground for every game just to see if I can convince him that Sky are at every single home game because he certainly likes playing in front of the cameras.

“The lads are giving him a bit of stick in there because apparently he blew his missus a kiss live on camera and they’re not too happy about that, but you’ve got to do what you’ve go to do and make hay while the sun shines if you’ve scored a hat-trick.”

It was also a day Rowett’s parents will not forget, with the Millwall boss adding: “They were at the game for the first time, and they’ll be going ‘oh wow, is it like this every time?’

“I would imagine for anyone that’s a neutral, they probably look at that as a fabulous game to watch.”

It certainly did not take long to click into gear, with Bradshaw already being denied by Blades keeper Wes Foderingham by the time he rifled an effort past him to open the scoring in the sixth minute.

Sheffield United levelled six minutes before half-time when Tommy Doyle’s free-kick found its way past George Long despite him getting a hand to it, but Bradshaw restored Millwall’s lead by glancing in Andreas Voglsammer’s cross after 62 minutes.

The visitors squared matters again with eight minutes left when James McAtee showed some great footwork from Jayden Bogle’s cut-back before finishing into the roof of the net.

However, the Lions would not be denied and they found a winner in the 88th minute when Bradshaw completed his hat-trick into an empty net from Voglsammer’s terrific low ball across.

Blades boss Heckingbottom said: “You certainly get what you deserve and we started like the team who played Wednesday night, who travelled and stood in our beds for an early kick-off.

“But the biggest disappointment, the most frustrating thing, is it’s difficult to stop that and turn it round, and we did that.

“We did it at half-time, we did it in the second half, so we were the team, I felt, at 1-1 we quietened the crowd, they were turning when we were on top, so it’s disappointing to give the goals away we did.

“We’ve given Millwall the game there. We’d shown everything we say we’re about – the character, the determination, the drive – but we maybe lost that little bit of composure as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Graham Brown. Plans have been lodged for three houses on the site of Wellbank smiddy. Picture shows; Wellbank smiddy. Wellbank. Supplied by Google/Angus Council Date; 14/02/2023
Family firm launches bid for houses on site of Angus village smiddy
2
Police van on Scott Street. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Man, 28, charged with assault and breach of bail in Dundee
3
Mark Ogren arriving at Tannadice on Saturday. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Mark Ogren keeps the faith and what next for…
4
The A9 is closed northbound close to Dunblane and Doune due to a crash. Image: Google Maps
Three people taken to hospital following crash which closed A9 at Dunblane
5
This amazing Angus church is one of the properties you can buy for £70k. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus properties for £70k or less
6
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
2
7
Comrie crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Four people taken to hospital following ‘head-on’ collision in Comrie
8
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
11
9
Police attended the disturbance in St Andrews on Friday night. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Man, 22, and teenager, 15, charged following a ‘disturbance’ in St Andrews
10
Crash Charleston Drive. Image: supplied
Man charged following crash that left car on its roof and closed busy Dundee…

More from The Courier

The memorial for Brianna Ghey in St Pauls Square, Perth Image: Phil Hannah
Pictures: Crowds gather in Perth to remember trans teen Brianna Ghey
Barry Keoghan. Image: PA
Broughty Ferry based movie star picks up best supporting actor at BAFTAS
Dundee City Council is set to stop providing funding for Big Noise Douglas. Image: Big Noise Douglas
Last ditch plea to save council funding for Big Noise Douglas programme
Kane Ritchie-Hosler started the match. Image: Craig Brown.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler on 'frustrating' afternoon for Dunfermline as he vows Pars will 'bounce back'
James McPake's side drew 1-1 at home to Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown.
3 Dunfermline v Airdrie talking points - Should Pars fans be worried Falkirk have…
To go with story by Adele Merson. Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists and a member of the A9 Safety Group, says the Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures. Picture shows; Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists and a member of the A9 Safety Group.. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
NEIL GREIG: Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures
The pressure has been lifted from St Johnstone after Saturday's win. Image: Shutterstock.
ERIC NICOLSON: Don't move the goalposts - staying up is success for St Johnstone…
Tam O'Brien aims to skipper Arbroath to safety. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media
Arbroath: 5 key Championship survival factors as Angus side make a point at Cove…
Glamis Castle gardener Steve Bell prepares some snowdrops for planting. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Glamis Castle visitors lay carpet of snowdrops to welcome spring
Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister
5

Editor's Picks

Most Commented