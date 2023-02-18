Anthony Glennon heads last-gasp winner for Grimsby at Northampton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Anthony Glennon headed in a stoppage-time winner as Grimsby came from behind to beat promotion-chasing Northampton 2-1 at Sixfields.

It was all going to plan for the Cobblers at half-time after Sam Hoskins’ early goal, but their winless run stretched to four games thanks to late headers from Luke Waterfall and Glennon.

Max Crocombe got strong fists behind Marc Leonard’s 20-yard drive in the opening two minutes but Grimsby made the better start and went close through John McAtee.

However, it was Northampton who broke the deadlock on 18 minutes when Ali Koiki sent away Louis Appéré and his cross presented a simple finish for Hoskins.

McAtee was narrowly off target with two fine efforts at the start of the second half while Crocombe kept out Harvey Lintott and Hoskins before Koiki hit the side-netting.

Grimsby levelled with 16 minutes to play when Waterfall headed in Josh Emmanuel’s cross, and it would get even better for the visitors in stoppage-time as Emmanuel again did brilliantly on the right, this time teeing up Glennon for the winner.