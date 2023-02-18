Barnsley enjoy convincing win at Cheltenham after dominant first-half display

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Michael Duff enjoyed a triumphant return to Cheltenham as his Barnsley side ran out comfortable 4-0 winners.

Duff led the Robins to the League Two title in 2021 followed by their highest ever finish of 15th in League One last term before leaving to take over at Oakwell.

And his in-form Tykes team launched their own mini goal-of-the-season competition, netting three of the highest quality before half-time.

James Norwood scored the opener in the eighth minute, finishing off a slick attacking move started by Herbie Kane and also involving Jordan Williams and Adam Phillips.

Kane volleyed a superb second into the top-left corner after Luca Connell’s corner was cleared to him 20 yards out in the 15th minute.

Phillips added the third with a perfectly placed free-kick from 20 yards after Ziyad Larkeche was tripped by Elliot Bonds in the 36th minute.

Williams completed the scoring in the 74th minute, finishing with a shot off the underside of the bar after Kane’s ball over the home defence and Barnsley have now taken 16 points from a possible 18.