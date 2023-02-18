Danny Mullen’s header proves enough for Partick to see off Ayr By Press Association February 18 2023, 5.05pm Danny Mullen scored the only goal (David Young/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Partick Thistle ended their wait for an away win as Danny Mullen’s goal saw off Scottish Championship promotion rivals Ayr 1-0. Mullen’s 32nd-minute header earned Thistle a first win on the road since October 15 and moved them a point off the play-off places as interim boss Kris Doolan took charge for the first time. Thistle were forced into an early change when Anton Dowds was injured, but his replacement Mullen headed in Jack McMillan’s cross to put the visitors ahead. Kyle Turner should have made it 2-0 before half-time but he blazed over from close range. Ayr pushed for a leveller in the second half, with Dipo Akinyemi narrowly firing wide before shooting straight at Jamie Sneddon late on, but Thistle held on. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Family firm launches bid for houses on site of Angus village smiddy 2 Man, 28, charged with assault and breach of bail in Dundee 3 4 Dundee United talking points: Mark Ogren keeps the faith and what next for… 4 Three people taken to hospital following crash which closed A9 at Dunblane 5 5 of the best Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus properties for £70k or less 6 Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist… 2 7 Four people taken to hospital following ‘head-on’ collision in Comrie 8 Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers 11 9 Man, 22, and teenager, 15, charged following a ‘disturbance’ in St Andrews 10 Man charged following crash that left car on its roof and closed busy Dundee… More from The Courier Pictures: Crowds gather in Perth to remember trans teen Brianna Ghey Broughty Ferry based movie star picks up best supporting actor at BAFTAS Last ditch plea to save council funding for Big Noise Douglas programme Kane Ritchie-Hosler on 'frustrating' afternoon for Dunfermline as he vows Pars will 'bounce back' 3 Dunfermline v Airdrie talking points - Should Pars fans be worried Falkirk have… NEIL GREIG: Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures ERIC NICOLSON: Don't move the goalposts - staying up is success for St Johnstone… Arbroath: 5 key Championship survival factors as Angus side make a point at Cove… Glamis Castle visitors lay carpet of snowdrops to welcome spring Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister 5 Editor's Picks Man, 28, charged with assault and breach of bail in Dundee Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister Glamis Castle visitors lay carpet of snowdrops to welcome spring Four people taken to hospital following ‘head-on’ collision in Comrie Man, 22, and teenager, 15, charged following a ‘disturbance’ in St Andrews Dundee mental health charity’s five ways to wellbeing Crack cocaine lorry driver, 68, partied with women night before blacking out on Fife A92 Fife man told his dog to ‘f***ing get’ police during call out for domestic incident Man charged following crash that left car on its roof and closed busy Dundee street 4 Dundee United talking points: Mark Ogren keeps the faith and what next for Mark Birighitti? Most Commented 1 Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers 2 Gary Bowyer gives Kwame Thomas update after Dundee stumble to defeat at Morton 3 KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland 4 COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon's dedication to Scotland and its people cannot be doubted 5 Planner's 'significant concerns' could derail giant Coupar Angus solar farm scheme 6 The most expensive piece of ground in Angus? Seven-figure cost of Forfar leisure centre fiasco laid bare 7 EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland's next first minister 8 Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will 'decimate business' 9 SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee 10 Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister