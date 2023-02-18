Ipswich return to winning ways with emphatic victory over Forest Green

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ipswich got back to winning ways after drawing their three previous games with a convincing 4-0 victory over rock-bottom Forest Green.

The goals came via a brace from Conor Chaplin, a volley by Nathan Broadhead and a header from Freddie Ladapo plunging the visitors deeper into the relegation mire with their 12th winless match on the trot and nine points from safety.

Chaplin found the back of the net after three minutes while Rovers goalkeeper Ross Doohan was kept busy.

He palmed a shot from Leif Davis round the post, denied Broadhead and Wes Burns and George Hirst lobbed the goalkeeper but his effort hit the top of the bar.

Broadhead put the home side further ahead in the 41st minute and Hirst’s deft touch was cleared off the line by Oliver Casey.

Chaplin scored a third for Ipswich in the 60th minute following a cross from Davis and Doohan tipped a shot from Kayden Jackson over the bar.

The fourth goal came from Ladapo in the 79th minute and Town failed to make it 5-0 when Davis’ shot took a deflection and struck the post.