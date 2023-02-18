Carlisle revive their promotion prospects with home win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carlisle got their promotion push back on track with a 1-0 home win over Colchester at a windswept Brunton Park.

The hosts grabbed the decisive goal in the fourth minute when Connor Wood’s attempted header back fell short and Alfie McCalmont pounced to clinically fire a shot past Kieran O’Hara, from just inside the penalty area.

The hosts almost doubled their advantage in the 24th minute through Jon Mellish, who blasted wide with the goal gaping after being picked out by Omari Patrick in the area, following a swift break.

Fiacre Kelleher headed over from a corner for Colchester but Carlisle looked more likely to score, with McCalmont’s effort from the edge of the area flashing wide of the target for the hosts.

Colchester made a triple change early in the second half and one of their substitutes, Matt Jay, almost made an instant impact, firing over from the edge of the area.

Substitute Kristian Dennis blasted a gilt-edged chance over late on for Carlisle but the hosts claimed the three Sky Bet League Two points.