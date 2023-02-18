Daniel Ayala nets late winner as Blackburn return to winning ways versus Swansea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Daniel Ayala nets late winner as Blackburn return to winning ways versus Swansea

By Press Association
February 18 2023, 5.15pm
Daniel Ayala gave Blackburn victory (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Daniel Ayala gave Blackburn victory (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Daniel Ayala’s late winner gave Blackburn a 1-0 win over Swansea to move level on points with the top six in the Championship.

It looked like becoming five successive draws for Rovers but Dominic Hyam and Ayala, who both returned from injury, combined for the Spaniard to head home his first goal of the season in the 89th minute to reignite their faltering play-off push.

Swansea are seven points off the play-offs after a third game without victory on the road and will rue not turning their possession into goals.

The visitors started the game in typical fashion by dominating the ball and went agonisingly close in the 16th minute.

Ryan Manning’s cross was thundered against the underside of the crossbar by Ben Cabango and though Harry Darling met the rebound, there was no power on his header and Aynsley Pears collected.

Tyrhys Dolan was able to drive into the area in the 24th minute but flashed his shot wide when well placed, before Rovers were opened up six minutes before the break when a crossfield ball was controlled by Joel Latibeaudiere but his cross was stabbed wide by Jay Fulton.

The home fans let their team know in no uncertain terms how they felt about the first-half performance and the early signs after the interval were promising, as Ben Brereton Diaz fired a first-time shot into the side netting after meeting Sorba Thomas’ cross.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men continued to hassle and pressure Swansea and were denied when Manning made two vital interventions, first heading away a Harry Pickering cross under pressure and brilliantly blocking a Thomas volley off the line.

Joel Piroe struck the side netting in the 65th minute with a ferocious volley as Swansea tried to reassert their dominance.

They should have been behind two minutes later when Brereton Diaz stole in behind Latibeaudiere to meet a John Buckley cross but Andy Fisher made a smart save down to his left and Cabango produced a superb clearance a minute later to deny the Chile international a tap-in.

A marauding Darling burst forward engineered space for Piroe who had time to take aim 25 yards out but hammered his shot straight down the throat of Pears.

Rovers dramatically got the goal their second-half endeavours deserved in the 89th minute when a Ryan Hedges cross was helped to the back post by Hyam and the onrushing Ayala sent the home support wild by stooping to head home.

