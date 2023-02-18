Wigan fall to bottom of table despite point against Norwich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wigan fall to bottom of table despite point against Norwich

By Press Association
February 18 2023, 5.19pm
Callum Lang missed a couple of chances for Wigan against Norwich (Will Matthews/PA)
Wigan dropped back to the foot of the Sky Bet Championship despite continuing their unbeaten record under Shaun Maloney with a goalless draw against play-off chasing Norwich.

Having picked up five points from their opening three matches under the watchful eye of Maloney, Wigan started the match full of confidence and flew into their opponents.

They could have been three goals up inside the opening quarter of an hour.

First, Callum Lang got himself free through the right channel.

As Angus Gunn narrowed the angle, Lang tried to smash it through him and the goalkeeper got a bit lucky as the ball rebounded off him to relative safety.

Gunn was required again when Will Keane this time found himself clean through, the City stopper producing a fantastic save to deny Wigan’s top scorer.

James McClean had Wigan’s third chance but he could only drive the ball into the side-netting after good build-up play.

Norwich’s first real sight at goal saw Josh Sargent fire wide of Ben Amos’ far post.

But Wigan suffered a huge blow when Jack Whatmough – last season’s player of the year – limped off the field, just days after signing a new long-term contract.

Former England defender Steven Caulker came on in his place but Wigan didn’t let the change affect their rhythm.

Gunn made another fine save to deny Lang from distance, with Keane unable to get to the rebound.

The ball was at a difficult height, and Keane slipped as he tried to connect, but it was another decent chance the home side were unable to convert.

Fantastic chasing from Lang around the Norwich backline forced the error but Wigan couldn’t get it to the unmarked Ashley Fletcher in time for a shot.

The half ended with Gunn again coming to Norwich’s rescue after Lang shot into the ground and the ball looped towards the top corner before being tipped over.

Norwich would have been pleased to hear the half-time whistle and they were the first to threaten in the second period.

Grant Hanley got his head to Gabriel Sara’s right-wing corner and the ball flew just past Amos’ right-hand post.

The remainder of the contest gradually fizzled out as Wigan were unable to create the same volume of chances and Norwich – well below par – seemingly content to go home with a point.

A late Sara free-kick caused a bit of panic in the Wigan defence – which has conceded only one goal since Maloney took charge.

But the ball sailed through the box without a touch and the home side breathed a collective sigh of relief.

However, news of wins elsewhere for Huddersfield and Blackpool will have dampened Wigan’s positivity somewhat.

